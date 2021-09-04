Almost a quarter of COVID-19 cases are children, what does that mean?

HealthyChildren.org, run by the American Academy of Pediatrics, List of measures What families and schools can do to keep their facilities safe during a pandemic. Among the recommendations:

According to the organization, all adults and children over the age of 12 must be fully vaccinated before the school year.

“Until the research and approval process enables immunization of children under the age of 12, elementary school children remain unprotected and rely on other approaches to staying safe,” said Grosso. .. “This includes immunization of all individuals of sufficient age to be vaccinated: students, teachers and other staff.”

Face mask

People over the age of 2 should wear a face mask that covers their nose and mouth when at school. Face masks are safe and effective to wear all day at school.

Avoid crowds

Students should be at least 3 feet apart in the classroom, if possible. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) suggest People who are not fully vaccinated should be at least 6 feet away from those who are not in the family.

Classroom routine

To limit interaction with students, HealthyChildren.org suggests that teachers, not students, move between classrooms to keep large numbers of people out of the corridor.

It is also a good idea to have lunch at your desk or in a small group outside instead of in the lunch room.

test

The CDC recommends screening tests for unvaccinated students, especially if the incidence of COVID-19 is high in the community.

Still, it all comes down to vaccination. Vaccination has continually proven to be the best line of defense against COVID-19. Children under the age of 12 are not yet vaccinated, so it is the responsibility of others in the community to protect them, which protects all other children.

“I do whatever I can to make people feel that the vaccine is very safe and that they need to protect themselves to get out of this pandemic,” Acker said. “Vaccines are the number one public health strategy in terms of reducing illness and keeping children safe. This is a safe haven to protect you from what we know we can do COVID. Please be assured that it will be. “