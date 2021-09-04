Health
Almost a quarter of COVID-19 cases are children, what does that mean?
- In the United States, children now account for the majority of COVID-19 cases.
- At the beginning of the school year, we discussed with experts what parents can do to keep their children safe from COVID-19, even if they are too young to be vaccinated.
- In addition to masking and social distance, keeping children at home in areas with a high incidence of COVID-19 can reduce the risk of getting COVID-19, experts say.
In many pandemics, infants appeared less likely to develop COVID-19 than adults. But now, the proliferation of delta variants is affecting many unvaccinated people. This includes children under the age of 12 who are too young to be vaccinated.
According to the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP), children have accounted for nearly 15% of all cases since the outbreak of the pandemic.However, for the week leading up to August 26, the children 22.4% of weekly COVID-19 cases reported..
As school begins, more questions arise about the best ways to keep children and children at risk safe.
It is relatively rare for a child to be hospitalized and experience a severe case of COVID-19, but it does occur. Children with COVID-19 can infect high-risk populations with the disease.
And we are not yet aware of the long-term effects of COVID-19 on children.
“Children can be very ill with COVID, especially those with underlying health problems,” he said. Dr. Michael Grosso, Chief Medical Officer and Dean of Pediatrics, Huntington Hospital, Northwell Health.
“In addition to the primary COVID infection, some children are infected with MIS-C, a complex illness that occurs weeks later, affecting the heart, gastrointestinal tract, and other systems,” Grosso added. rice field.
It’s an argument and there is no right answer.
It really depends on the family and the situation, depending on the parents’ work schedule, access to childcare, cases of COVID-19 in the community, and school readiness.
“What we have seen about reopening schools is that a hierarchical approach can help control infections,” he said. Dr. Karen Acker, NewYork-Presbyterian / Weill Cornell Medicine Pediatric Infectious Diseases Specialist.
“There are multiple steps to implement. We should encourage children to wear masks indoors, and when playing with each other, we should only encourage them to take them off and eat,” she said. “We also need to ask all staff and teachers for masks. I strongly believe that vaccines are the only ones. [that’s] I’m a big advocate of vaccines for all teachers and staff as I’m going to take us out of this pandemic. “
How a family decides to send a child to school is a family decision. Each family should take a separate approach to determine the level and priority of risk they can tolerate.
“If you are in an area where the infection rate is not very high in the country, I am relieved that you should send your child to school,” Acker said. “I think children should stay home in other parts of the country where vaccines are not widespread and mask obligations are not guaranteed.”
HealthyChildren.org, run by the American Academy of Pediatrics, List of measures What families and schools can do to keep their facilities safe during a pandemic. Among the recommendations:
- vaccination
- Face mask
- Avoid crowds
- Classroom routine
- test
vaccination
According to the organization, all adults and children over the age of 12 must be fully vaccinated before the school year.
“Until the research and approval process enables immunization of children under the age of 12, elementary school children remain unprotected and rely on other approaches to staying safe,” said Grosso. .. “This includes immunization of all individuals of sufficient age to be vaccinated: students, teachers and other staff.”
Face mask
People over the age of 2 should wear a face mask that covers their nose and mouth when at school. Face masks are safe and effective to wear all day at school.
Avoid crowds
Students should be at least 3 feet apart in the classroom, if possible. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)
Classroom routine
To limit interaction with students, HealthyChildren.org suggests that teachers, not students, move between classrooms to keep large numbers of people out of the corridor.
It is also a good idea to have lunch at your desk or in a small group outside instead of in the lunch room.
test
The CDC recommends screening tests for unvaccinated students, especially if the incidence of COVID-19 is high in the community.
Still, it all comes down to vaccination. Vaccination has continually proven to be the best line of defense against COVID-19. Children under the age of 12 are not yet vaccinated, so it is the responsibility of others in the community to protect them, which protects all other children.
“I do whatever I can to make people feel that the vaccine is very safe and that they need to protect themselves to get out of this pandemic,” Acker said. “Vaccines are the number one public health strategy in terms of reducing illness and keeping children safe. This is a safe haven to protect you from what we know we can do COVID. Please be assured that it will be. “
..
Sources
2/ https://www.healthline.com/health-news/nearly-1-in-4-covid-19-cases-are-in-children-what-that-means-as-the-school-years-starts
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]