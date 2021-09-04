The UK recorded 120 COVID deaths, an increase of 2.4% in cases





London: The UK reported 37,578 new cases of COVID-19, government data showed on Saturday, that is, cases reported between August 29 and September 4 compared to the last 7 days. It increased by 2.4%. An additional 120 people were reported to have died within 28 days of a positive COVID-19 test, with a total of 7 days unchanged from the previous week. By the end of September, a total of 48.21 million people had received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine and 43.25 million had received the second dose. Germany’s Supreme Health Authority has urged more citizens to be vaccinated and warned that if the number of vaccinations does not increase, national hospitals could be overwhelmed by COVID-19 patients towards the end of the year. increase.

“We need at least 5 million vaccinations for a safe fall and winter,” tweeted Health Minister Jens Spahn. Over 61% of Germany’s population, or 50.9 million, is fully vaccinated, less than in other European countries. Daily vaccination rates have fallen for weeks, but cases of new infections are increasing again. On Saturday, the German Disease Control Agency reported 10,835 new COVID-19 cases, an increase from 10,303 a week ago. “The number of people vaccinated is too small to prevent overloading the health system,” said the Minister of Health. Hannoversche Zeitung.. German news agency dpa said 90% of COVID-19 patients currently in the intensive care unit are unvaccinated.

