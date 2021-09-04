There are eight more COVID-19 cases in Knox County, the CDC reported Saturday.





There have been eight additional cases of COVID-19 in Knox County over the past day, reported by the Maine Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Saturday, September 4. And, despite increasing cases and hospitalizations across the state, some civil servants are opposed to mask orders that have been shown to reduce viral infections. Since the pandemic began, 1,346 residents of Knox County have been diagnosed with the virus, 37 have been hospitalized and seven have died. In Knox County, despite the surge in cases, no additional hospitalizations were seen in nearly three weeks. An additional 491 cases have been reported in the past day across the state. On September 4, no additional deaths were reported across the state, numbering 940. Since the pandemic began in Maine in mid-March 2020, an additional seven people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 throughout the state, increasing to 2,333. The overwhelming proportion of new hospitalizations due to the virus are unvaccinated. Currently, 163 mainners are hospitalized for the virus, 62 are infected in the emergency room and 26 are infected with the respiratory tract. Their number continues to grow. The CDC reported on Saturday that an additional 36 Knox County residents were fully vaccinated in the past day, reaching 27,454, which is almost 78% of the eligible population. Somerset County is only 57% vaccinated, while Cumberland County is 84%. Health officials continue to encourage people to wear masks and be vaccinated in public places indoors. ” Previous



