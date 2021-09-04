Sydney vax blitzkrieg for police, front liner





Police, fire and paramedics staff at Sydney’s coronavirus hotspot will be hit in large numbers on Sunday as the state targets them in a “super vaccination blitzkrieg.” New South Wales Health Minister Brad Hazard said the government wants to ensure that all front-line workers are vaccinated, and that Sunday is a “great opportunity” for any foreclosure. increase. At least 72.6% of New South Wales residents over the age of 16 have been vaccinated at least once, and the state receives more than 7.3 million jabs. Saturday’s Hazard announced a record date for the number of cases, as 1533 people were virus-positive between 24 hours and 8 pm on Friday. Four more have died, including a man in his 60s who died at his home in western Sydney. He was the tenth person to die at home on COVID-19 during the Sydney outbreak. According to Jeremy McCanarty of NSW Health, he has not yet been tested for COVID-19. There are more than 1000 COVID-19 infected people in hospitals in New South Wales. According to Hazard, an additional 10,000 people are managed at home. He denied that the New South Wales government was confusing hospitalizations because it excluded people receiving “Hospital in the Home” treatment. A NSW Health spokesman said COVID-19 patients were not taking oxygen at home. “COVID-19 patients in need of oxygen are transferred to the hospital for care,” a spokesman said. NSW Health hospitalizations include only patients admitted to hospital wards, including intensive care, a spokeswoman said. Currently, about 173 people are in the intensive care unit. 4 out of 5 people are not vaccinated. The medical system is preparing for unprecedented pressure from COVID-19 in October as a wave of identified cases spreads to hospitals in the coming weeks. According to Hazard, the ambulance was the second busiest day in New South Wales history on Friday. He urged people to call triple zero only in an emergency “People have no room to make non-emergency calls,” he said. Dr. McCanarty once again called on young people to take the virus seriously, with nearly 70 percent of cases recorded in people under the age of 40. According to Hazard, 80-90 percent of cases were identified in southwest and west Sydney.

