According to doctors, the number one reason for obesity
Nevertheless COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection) Retreating in the United States, Americans are looking at another epidemic that shows no signs of forgiveness: obesity.. More Americans (about 42% of us) are clinically qualified for obesity than ever before. This is an urgent issue given that obesity significantly increases the risk of serious illnesses such as: Heart disease, Diabetes mellitus, cancer, When dementia.. However, solutions are available and they start with recognizing the main reasons for obesity. This is what the experts say.Read on to find out more-and don’t miss these to ensure your health and the health of others Certain signs that you may already have a COVID..
“To determine if someone is obese, we look at the body mass index,” says a measure of body fat based on height and weight. Me Ali, MDWeight Loss Surgeon and Medical Director at the Memorial Care Surgical Weight Loss Center at the Orange Coast Medical Center in Fountain Valley, California. “The normal range for BMI is 18 to 25.” A BMI greater than 25 is considered overweight, but “if someone has a BMI greater than 30 it is considered obese and there is a risk of health problems due to weight,” Ali said. Says.
People tend to be overweight because they regularly burn more calories than they do. “There are many things to do with the quality of the diet and the various habits that people can get into, such as regular snacks,” he said. JoAnn Manson, MD, DrPH, Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School and Head of Preventive Medicine at Brigham and Women’s Hospital.
However, not all calories are made the same. Some highly processed foods, such as simple carbohydrates, sweets, packaged snacks, and fast foods, do not fill you up and encourage your body to eat more and continue to eat.
Example: A diet high in processed foods such as chips, cookies, and TV dinners can raise a person’s blood sugar levels, cause insulin spikes and crashes, and often cause a feeling of hunger. “Such foods tend not to make you feel full, so you tend to overeat,” says Manson.
Experts say there are no magic bullets (or diets) for weight loss. The important thing is to reduce calories burned. “The truth is that almost every diet works. [for weight loss] If it helps you get less calories ” To tell Harvard Medical School.
Therefore, doctors recommend eating high-quality calories, such as a Mediterranean diet that emphasizes fruits, vegetables, fish, and olive oil, with less lean meat, processed meats, and processed foods. For snacks, try nuts, fruits, or non-starch vegetables with a yogurt-based dip instead of sweets and potato chips.
These healthy staple foods are delicious and satisfying and will satisfy you without robbing you or relying on traditional calorie counting. “The quality of the diet is much more important than the amount of calories,” says Manson. “A high-quality diet almost automatically improves calorie management. You’re eating foods that make you feel full.”
“The goal of obesity treatment is to reach and maintain a healthy weight,” he said. Mayo Clinic.. “This improves overall health and reduces the risk of developing obesity-related complications. Work with a team of health professionals such as nutritionists, behavioral counselors, and obesity professionals to eat. You may need to understand and change. The first treatment goal is usually moderate weight loss — 5% to 10% of total body weight, which means if you weigh 200 pounds (91 kg) and are obese. teeth BMI By default, you will need to lose about 10 to 20 pounds (4.5 to 9 kg) for your health to begin to improve. However, the more you lose weight, the greater the benefits. ” And don’t miss these to get over this pandemic in your healthiest condition 35 locations most likely to be infected with COVID..
