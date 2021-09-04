“Severe Milestone”: State-confirmed pandemic deaths reach 20,000





< class=""> An illustration created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention depicting a coronavirus. (special) Covid’s confirmed death toll in Georgia now exceeds 20,000, state officials said Friday. In addition, according to the state’s public health website, there are more than 3,000 “potential” deaths from Covid. The first confirmed death of Covid in Georgia was March 2020. “It’s tragic but not surprising that we’ve crossed this harsh milestone of the deaths of 20,000 Covids in the state,” said Dr. Kathleen Toomy, Commissioner of the Georgia Public Health Service, in a statement. “. She added that 97% of Covid’s deaths since the vaccine became available were unvaccinated patients. “These deaths are preventable,” she said. Hospitals in the state are overwhelmed by Covid patients, and the majority are unvaccinated. Currently, only 44 percent of Georgia’s population is fully vaccinated. State statistics showed Friday that one in three hospitalized patients was infected with Covid, filling 95% of all ICU beds in Georgia. At the same time, hospital officials have reported a shortage of health care workers and have expressed strong concern about what will happen in the next two weeks if the number of cases continues to grow. The proliferation of Covid cases is caused by the highly contagious delta variant of the virus. The state reported more than 12,000 new cases on Friday, killing 106 Covids. This Covid surge has hit children harder than the previous three. Since the start of the new school year, 14 Metro Atlanta school districts have recorded 18,548 COVID-19 cases, AJC reported. The data is current as of August 27. Covid cases among children are currently in the heyday of a pandemic. A letter signed by a medical leader in northwestern Georgia urged people to be vaccinated against Covid-19 and take precautions to stop the spread of the virus. “I need your help like never before,” said the Friday letter. “The pandemic (the current surge caused by the highly contagious delta mutant) continues to spread throughout northwestern Georgia and is rapidly becoming an unvaccinated pandemic. Most new cases, hospitalizations, People in the critical care unit on the respirator and advanced oxygen support are not vaccinated, “the letter said. The Gainesville-based Northeast Georgia Health System is treating 317 Covid patients as of Friday, an increase of 51 in a week. The percentage of ventilators in use was 78%, the highest since the pandemic began. The highest number of pandemic cases is 355 in January, and northeastern Georgia is expected to pass this month. Also in Albany, southwestern Georgia, the Phoebe Patney Health System has issued a warning to people taking antiparasitic drugs to prevent or treat Covid. “As we continue to fight COVID, the additional challenge of treating people who have inadvertently injured themselves by taking medications that clearly warn against the use of Covid-19. No need, “said Dr. Dianna Grant, Chief Medical of Phoebe Putney. board member. Ivermectin is a prescription drug. However, some people get it without a prescription by purchasing a version of the drug used to treat a parasitic infection in livestock. “I know that some doctors in our area are prescribing ivermectin to Covid patients, but the drug is not licensed for use, despite the claim that it can be read on the Internet. So far, quality studies have not shown efficacy in treating Covid-19, “Grant said.



< class="">

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://reporternewspapers.net/2021/09/04/grim-milestone-states-confirmed-pandemic-deaths-reach-20000/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos