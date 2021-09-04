The Austin region has the highest number of weekly COVID deaths over a year

Austin Public Health on Friday recorded the highest number of weekly deaths from COVID-19-related illnesses over a year. This is a devastating reality that two of the region’s top health leaders were inevitable.

A total of 36 people have died of coronavirus-related illnesses in the last seven days, according to data collected from August 28 to Friday last year.

Dr. Desmer Walks of Austin Travis County Health Authority said 12 of these deaths occurred on Thursday.

Walk and Interim Austin Public Health Director Adrian Stalup said that many people who chose to get the COVID-19 vaccine died in large numbers, in addition to the majority of citizens wearing masks in public. I agreed that it was enough to prevent the outbreak of. With the presence of a delta variant of coronavirus.

“It’s a painful moment to realize that 36 people died unnecessarily from COVID last week,” Sturrup silently prayed with Walks for the lost. “It’s hard to celebrate our progress. All the numbers show that we’re heading in the right direction, but there’s so much we can do that those deaths are in my heart. It’s heavy. ”