Let your parents decide on a Covid jab between the ages of 12 and 15, according to the Vaccine Advisor.coronavirus

An independent government vaccination adviser should choose whether parents should allow their children to be vaccinated against Covid-19 if the minister dismisses scientific advice on healthy 12 to 15 year old mass vaccinations. Said there is.

The government plans to promote vaccination of teens, but Professor Anthony Hahnden, vice chairman of the Joint Committee on Immunization and Immunization (JCVI), will decide on Saturday “fully parents. It depends. “

“The health benefits of vaccination between the ages of 12 and 15 are slightly greater than the risks,” he said. Observer..

“If the educational benefits of vaccination direct the benefit / risk balance to a larger benefit / risk ratio, then with the consent of the parents, provide vaccination options to healthy people aged 12 to 15 years. That’s perfectly reasonable. Both teens and parents need to be involved in that choice. “

Boris Johnson also said that backbench Tory leaders were “obviously wrong” in vaccinations between the ages of 12 and 15 given the lack of clear consensus among experts to move forward. After saying, he is heading for a conflict with his own Tories.

Sir Graham Brady Observer There is also widespread opposition from the “house of commons as a whole” if the minister attempts to approve a Covid jab for school-aged children before clear medical and scientific evidence is upheld.

Brady, chair of the Tories Backbencher Committee, said: Concluded that no proceedings have been filed.. In my view, vaccination of a child would obviously be wrong if there was no obvious benefit to the child’s own health. “

When parliamentarians were preparing to return to Westminster this week, Brady said he believed in the Covid Recovery Group of 70 strong conservative parliamentarians. Opposed many of the government’s stricter blockades, I strongly oppose the move. Parliamentarians are still uncertain whether the minister will allow voting on this issue.

Health Minister Sajid Javid and the Prime Minister are keen to promote vaccination of young people, if possible, to curb the spread of the virus, while Vaccine Minister Nadim Zahawi is without a clear green light. It is understood to be cautious about doing so. From scientists and medical professionals.

Others in the government are concerned about potential backlash from such a decision to cause illness in children or a wave of anxiety in parents if not explicitly supported by scientific evidence. It is said that there is.

Concerns expressed about government plans Booster campaign for double vaccinated adults.. Due to the spread of the virus, older people vaccinated in January remain at risk because their resistance to Covid may be weakened.

The government is planning a booster campaign, Waiting for advice From JCVI. However, the Commission is waiting for early results from a scientific study examining the safety of a third dose at the University of Southampton, COV-Boost.

Saffron Cordery, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the NHS provider, did not comment on the decision on the ages of 12 to 15, but urged the minister to wait for booster advice.

“It’s important to let JCVI do the job,” she said. “All vaccination work is very evidence-based, and that should also apply to boosters. It’s very understandable that JCVI is taking the time to confirm.

“The main problem is to put the vaccine in the arms of as many people as possible as safely as possible, because the wider range means stronger protection. Ignoring scientific guidance can hurt confidence. Maybe, and that wouldn’t really help. “