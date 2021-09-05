Watch Live: New South Wales Supports Another Deadly Day, Three Kids Fighting In ICU





Gladys Berejikrian will announce a record date for COVID-19 cases as three children with the virus are fighting for life in the ICU. Watch Sky News live at 11am.

New South Wales is supporting another day with a record COVID-19 case count, as three children have been reported fighting the virus in a hospital intensive care unit in Sydney. Among the 173 ventilated patients in Sydney are babies and children under the age of 10. A spokesperson revealed that more than 2,000 children were tested positive for COVID-19. This is the first time NSWICU has taken care of three children, as confirmed by news.com.au. Another child under the age of 12 is being treated with a high-flow CPAP machine, a mask that increases pressure in the airways. “These kids have a fundamental health condition, but they are in the intensive care unit for COVID-19,” said a spokesman. news.com.au.. “SCHN (Sydney Children’s Hospital Network) currently supports more than 2,000 COVID-19 children, including three children currently in intensive care, through a variety of dedicated services.” The state reported 1,533 infections on Saturday, and health officials were involved with residents of Sydney in the west and southwest, accounting for 80% of the state’s COVID-19 cases. “We have a lot of concerns. The highest incidence of disease in the Sydney metropolitan area continues to be in the western southwestern part of Sydney, with more than 80% of cases occurring in these areas. “I will,” said Dr. Jeremy McCanarty. “We are particularly concerned about Gilford, Auburn, Merrylands, Greenacre, Liverpool, Punch Bowl, Bankstown and the suburbs of the surrounding area.”

