Warning Delta may dwarf the state’s second COVID wave
After a few days increase, the number of cases 190 on Saturday was less than the 208 recorded on Friday.
Professor Nancy Baxter said the next few days will be important in determining where the state’s outbreak is heading. Kilometers of their home.
The head of the University of Melbourne’s School of Population and Global Health may have interpreted Wednesday’s news that the state deviates from its “COVID-zero” strategy as a more relaxing sign of their actions. He said he was concerned.
Professor Baxter said it was especially important that Melvanian not travel to Victoria, as hospitals in Victoria were incapable of dealing with outbreaks.
There are plans to ease restrictions in the area, and Professor Sutton said the “steel ring” will not be revived, but Victorian police will monitor routes from the city.
In New South Wales, where delta outbreaks have been increasing since June, more than 1000 COVID patients are currently hospitalized, including 173 in the intensive care unit. Trouble is emerging from the stressed hospital system. Places where beds are installed in the temporary ICU and the nursing ratio is declining..
Tragically, the state continues to report the deaths of unvaccinated older people who have been vaccinated for months.
In Melbourne, the northern and western suburbs continue to report the highest number of cases. There were 96 reports in the northern suburbs and 55 in the western on Saturday, compared to 25 in the southeast and southeast.
James Trauer, head of the Epidemiology Modeling Unit at Monash University, called for more focus on vaccination of young key workers who had been infected with the virus.
Associate Professor Trauer said the situation in New South Wales was the clearest indication of where the numbers were heading, but Victoria proved vulnerable to the outbreak of COVID-19. Given that, the state may need higher immunization rates to stop the outbreak.
“Melbourne, a colder and warmer metropolis, has always had more problems,” he said.
“I doubt it [the numbers will] It will increase significantly in the coming weeks and we will see quite a few hospitalizations, which is a bit scary. “
Victoria is far behind New South Wales when it comes to the first dose of the COVID vaccine. About 72.6% of New South Wales people receive at least one dose, compared to 59.7% in Victoria. Worryingly, prices are significantly lower in Melbourne’s hotspot areas.
Professor Sutton said a huge amount of outreach activity, from religious groups to sports groups, is underway to reach these community groups. Friday was the second-largest vaccine day on record, with 35,464 doses and an additional 47,000 appointments.
Professor Sutton said that 25,000 AstraZeneca reservations were still available in the next seven days and urged the general public to pick them up.
Victoria said it had “all possibilities” of “slow and steadily increasing like NSW”, but if people continue to vaccinate, it can avoid the worst daily cases of NSW. Let’s go.
“You have the option of being one week behind Sydney or six weeks behind Sydney. It depends on doing the right thing, it depends on the coverage of the vaccination,” he said.
“I hope we can reach the plateau and I think it’s entirely possible … we have a real opportunity to reach relatively low vaccination rate levels. [than NSW] Case load. “
