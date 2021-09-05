Warning Delta may dwarf the state’s second COVID wave

After a few days increase, the number of cases 190 on Saturday was less than the 208 recorded on Friday. Professor Adrian Estherman warns that the number of cases of COVID-19 is skyrocketing. credit:Nine Professor Nancy Baxter said the next few days will be important in determining where the state’s outbreak is heading. Kilometers of their home. The head of the University of Melbourne’s School of Population and Global Health may have interpreted Wednesday’s news that the state deviates from its “COVID-zero” strategy as a more relaxing sign of their actions. He said he was concerned. Professor Baxter said it was especially important that Melvanian not travel to Victoria, as hospitals in Victoria were incapable of dealing with outbreaks.

There are plans to ease restrictions in the area, and Professor Sutton said the “steel ring” will not be revived, but Victorian police will monitor routes from the city. In New South Wales, where delta outbreaks have been increasing since June, more than 1000 COVID patients are currently hospitalized, including 173 in the intensive care unit. Trouble is emerging from the stressed hospital system. Places where beds are installed in the temporary ICU and the nursing ratio is declining.. Tragically, the state continues to report the deaths of unvaccinated older people who have been vaccinated for months. In Melbourne, the northern and western suburbs continue to report the highest number of cases. There were 96 reports in the northern suburbs and 55 in the western on Saturday, compared to 25 in the southeast and southeast. James Trauer, head of the Epidemiology Modeling Unit at Monash University, called for more focus on vaccination of young key workers who had been infected with the virus.

Loading Associate Professor Trauer said the situation in New South Wales was the clearest indication of where the numbers were heading, but Victoria proved vulnerable to the outbreak of COVID-19. Given that, the state may need higher immunization rates to stop the outbreak. “Melbourne, a colder and warmer metropolis, has always had more problems,” he said. “I doubt it [the numbers will] It will increase significantly in the coming weeks and we will see quite a few hospitalizations, which is a bit scary. “ Victoria is far behind New South Wales when it comes to the first dose of the COVID vaccine. About 72.6% of New South Wales people receive at least one dose, compared to 59.7% in Victoria. Worryingly, prices are significantly lower in Melbourne’s hotspot areas.