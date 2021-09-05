Covid 19 Coronavirus Australia: NSW reports 1485 new cases, 3 deaths.Outbreaks in Victoria increased by 183

Staff outside the hotel MIQ facility in Melbourne on September 3rd.Photo / Getty Images

Victoria recorded 183 new cases of local infection with Covid-19.

It’s after a concern report detailing how severe the outbreak can be-hundreds of cases are predicted daily, unless Covid’s regulations are followed.

Currently, there are 1417 cases of Covid activity in Victoria. These numbers follow 190, which was recorded on Saturday.

Of these cases, 101 are related to known outbreaks.

According to the latest modeling, the growing Covid outbreak in Victoria could diminish the second wave of the state if more people are not vaccinated and do not comply with the restrictions.

Epidemiologist Adrian Esterman told the Nine Newspaper that his modeling showed that daily cases could reach 450 in a week.

“The problem at this point is that the Victorian epidemic curve is much deeper than New South Wales at this point in the outbreak,” he said.

“Unfortunately, the case goes very fast unless something else happens.”

However, he added that in the September 23 scenario, in the range of 600 to 3000 cases, Victoria’s modeling was broad and there were no major changes in limits or vaccination rates.

New South Wales

New South Wales recorded 1485 new locally acquired Covid-19 cases and 3 Covid-related deaths between 24 hours and 8 pm last night.

A woman in her 50s from western Sydney died at Blacktown Hospital. A woman in her 70s from southwestern Sydney died at Campbelltown Hospital. A man in his 70s from southwest Sydney died at Liverpool Hospital.

Currently, there are 1030 Covid patients in New South Wales hospitals, 175 in the intensive care unit, 72 of whom require ventilation.

Earlier today, babies and children under the age of 10 Placed on a ventilator In the intensive care unit in Sydney as the number of children infected with Covid in New South Wales increased to 2000.

The baby is believed to be one of Covid’s youngest children treated in the Australian ICU.

Another child under the age of 12 is being treated with a high-flow CPAP machine, a mask that can increase pressure in the airways and help the patient inhale and exhale.

The important thing is that all three children have a fundamental health condition.

NSW yesterday recorded 1533 new community Covid-19 cases and four Covid-related deaths.

Queensland

Queensland has recorded a new case of Covid-19 as the state is desperately trying to eradicate Delta strains in the community.

Prime Minister Anastasia Parasek said authorities were not worried about the new incident. The mother of a 4-year-old girl who was previously reported to be infected is associated with a Covid-positive truck driver.

The woman was isolated.

“That’s great news, and she’s already in quarantine at her home, so the risk is very low,” Parasheck said today.

The child is the daughter of an administrative officer working in the same area of ​​the truck company’s headquarters and a friend of the truck driver’s family.

She had been infected in the community for two days before being tested.

Janet Young, Queensland’s Chief Health Officer, said he was “extremely concerned” about the transmission to the community due to the high viral load of truck drivers.

Queenslander, who lives in Beenleigh, Logan, and the Upper Gold Coast region, was asked to pay attention to the symptoms in another blockade tweet to fight Delta variants. “Unfortunately there is still a possibility,” said Dr. Young.