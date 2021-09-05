Fully vaccinated people are half as likely to develop “long COVID” symptoms: Study-National

Fully vaccinated people with breakthrough infections COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection) A new study shows that people are 50% less likely to experience “long COVID” than unvaccinated people who are infected with the disease.

Report published by researchers in Lancet Infectious Diseases Journal People who received a total of two doses of the vaccine on Wednesday, but found that they were still infected with the new coronavirus, found that long-term symptoms could be cut in half.

Many patients who survived COVID-19 infection were usually able to recover in just a few weeks, but some experienced disastrous long-term symptoms of the virus.

Long-term symptoms have many effects, including malaise, pain, dyspnea, high blood pressure, and cognitive impairment called “brain fog” more than 28 days after a virus-positive test.

The story continues under the ad

“Regarding the burden of long COVID, our study found that double vaccination significantly reduced both the risk of catching the virus and the risk of developing long-term symptoms if caught. That’s good news, “says Dr. Claire Steves. Lead author of research in press releases.

“But among our frail elderly and people living in poorer areas, the risks remain significant and the second and subsequent vaccinations need to be urgently prioritized.”

















4:34

Italian “super taster” helping survivors of COVID-19 regain their sense of smell





Italian “super taster” helping survivors of COVID-19 regain their sense of smell



The study is based on data from more than 1.2 million adults surveyed in the UK’s Covid Symptom Study, which aims to allow volunteers to manually log in to symptom and vaccination records using the mobile app.

Participants also included one vaccination with Pfizer, Moderna, or AstraZeneca between December and July, and unvaccinated as a control group.

The story continues under the ad

















2:07

Concerns were raised with a long COVID as Alberta completed testing, quarantine, and tracking.





Concerns were raised with a long COVID as Alberta completed testing, quarantine, and tracking – August 11, 2021



NS White paper study Published in June, which was not peer-reviewed, it was found that nearly a quarter of COVID-19 patients reported new health problems long after they recovered from their illness. More than half of COVID-19 patients suffer from long-term symptoms of 12 weeks or more after a positive test.

To date, more than 1.45 million Canadians have survived the disease.

NS Potential for such a large number of COVID-19 “long haulers” in Canada Alone is a source of concern, and many still feel the symptom of breaking through the rift between private and workplace insurance.

Other notable results from this study suggest that fully vaccinated people are more than 70% less likely to be hospitalized and 31% less likely to develop acute COVID-19 symptoms. Findings were included.

The story continues under the ad

Professor Tim Spector of King’s College London also worked on the study, noting that vaccination reduces the chances of people experiencing long COVID “on a large scale” in two ways.

“First, reduce the risk of symptoms by one-eighth to one-tenth, and halve the chance that the infection will turn into a long COVID in the event of an infection. Vaccines are actually changing the disease and moving in the right direction, as the duration is much milder, “he said.

“We encourage people to get a second jab as soon as possible.”

— — Using Erica Alini and Leslie Young files

View link »



<br />

