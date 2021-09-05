What to do if your child is exposed to COVID-19 at school-WISH-TV | Indianapolis News | Indiana Weather

(CNN) — Ping! It’s the email you were afraid of — your child may have been exposed to COVID-19 at school.

How do you deal with the possibility of 10 days of quarantine and the risk of your child (or other members of the family) getting sick?

By preparing, the expert says. Here’s what you need to know:

Get ready now

Plan well in advance by setting up a structure in which all potential caregivers, including extended family and friends, know their roles and expectations.

Provide a list of emergency numbers to all potential caregivers, including the entire family, health care providers, local public health departments, local hospitals, and ambulance services, just in case.

Dr. Linawen, CNN Medical Analyst, said a fully vaccinated family member should be the primary caregiver for your child.

Wen, an emergency physician at the George Washington University Milken Institute School of Public Health and a visiting professor of health policy and administration, said vaccination now if anyone in the family over 12 years old has not yet been vaccinated. Said to do.

“Vaccination rates for children over the age of 12 are really low. Immunizing that age group is a great way to protect smaller children and vulnerable adults,” she says. I did.

Wen added that it is especially important for single parents to build a network of fully vaccinated extended families, friends, and neighbors to help.

“Then, if you’re quarantined with your child, others will help you with your food and medicine,” Wen said. “If you have friends who are single parents, consider offering to help them back up. We all need to be together and help each other to get over this time.”

Choose a room and stock up

Prepare the designated bedroom. If possible, have a private bathroom that no one else will use. Bring all relevant forms of entertainment to your bedroom, including TVs, computers, iPads, books, and even games that you can play on FaceTime and Skype.

Here is a list of the basic consumables you have.

An operating thermometer to monitor heat generation, which is considered to be 100 degrees Fahrenheit (37.7 degrees Celsius)

Antipyretics such as acetaminophen

Box of disposable gloves and face mask made of rubber or latex

Regular soap and at least 60% ethanol or 70% isopropanol-based hand sanitizer (no antibacterial soap required Wash properlyThat way, it won’t contribute to the growing problem of antibiotic-resistant super bugs in the world. )

Tissue that covers sneezing and coughing (but you don’t need to collect toilet paper, this is a respiratory illness).

Regular cleaning supplies, kitchen gloves, trash liner

Disinfectant Cleaning Supplies: Choose from a list to meet US Environmental Protection Agency Antivirus StandardsAlternatively, you can create your own version with 1/3 cup of unexpired bleach per gallon of water, or 4 teaspoons of bleach per quart of water. Do not mix bleach with ammonia or other household cleaners. Poisonous gas is generated.

Pick up your child

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that you go to school to pick up your child alone. vehicle The windows are open for ventilation. If you have other children, you should mask everyone unless you are under 2 years old.

If possible, stay in the car and have your child brought.

When you get home, “Wait 24 hours until the amount of virus in the car’s air is gone before cleaning and disinfecting the car.” CDC said..

mask

For some time, anyone vaccinated did not have to worry about wearing a mask or being tested after exposure to COVID-19. But that has changed, Wen said.

“Currently, the CDC says that if someone is vaccinated against COVID and infects someone, that is, if they are caring for a young child, they are definitely infected. They will be tested 3 days after exposure. In the meantime, you must wear a mask in all public places. “

Why change?

“Now we find that vaccinated people with COVID-19 symptoms carry as much virus as unvaccinated people with symptoms,” she said. rice field. “Vaccination greatly reduces the risk of getting COVID-19, but if you are exposed to an infected person and you are likely to get infected, you should interact with others. Not. “

Quarantine for vaccinated children

When do I need to quarantine? It’s complicated because it depends on whether the child is vaccinated, Wen said.

“Let’s say this is a fully vaccinated 12-year-old who has been in close contact with a COVID-19-positive person,” Wen said. “According to the CDC, there is no need to quarantine unless the child develops symptoms.

“Therefore, technically, the CDC guidelines allow children who have been completely vaccinated without symptoms to continue to attend school as long as they always wear a mask,” Wen said. “I understand that certain schools may have stricter protocols. People certainly need to follow school guidelines.”

However, vaccinated children need to be tested 3-5 days after exposure, Wen said. But don’t test before that. She warned that the virus would not have time to incubate and the test would be inaccurate.

What type of test should I use? Rapid testing gives results within hours. The PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction) test usually takes up to a day to get results because it involves a small amount of viral testing of respiratory samples. This makes the PCR test the current gold standard for COVID-19 testing.

“This is my opinion, but because rapid testing is generally less accurate than PCR testing, we get formal PCR testing instead of rapid testing,” Wen said. “If the first thing available is a rapid test, do it first, but it’s also a good idea to follow up with a confirmatory PCR test.”

Quarantine for unvaccinated children

According to the CDC, if an unvaccinated child becomes infected with COVID-19, the rules will change.

“Children should be quarantined for 10 days. CDC recommended time“Wen said. “If a child undergoes a negative test performed at least 5 days after exposure, the quarantine period can be reduced to 7 days.”

For example, consider a child exposed to a person with COVID-19 on Monday.

“If the exposure was Monday, the child could be tested on Saturday, and if it was negative, the child could return to school next Monday,” Wen said.

“But if you don’t test your child, the quarantine period is 10 days, and if you haven’t been vaccinated during that period, you shouldn’t go out in public.”

If possible, keep the child away from other family members (preferably in their separate bedroom and bathroom) and have a designated caregiver monitor the symptoms for 10 days.

Symptoms

Keep in mind that children may have no noticeable symptoms. “Half of pediatric infections can be asymptomatic.” CDC said..

When children show symptoms, they are usually mild, but that doesn’t mean they can’t get seriously ill, the CDC pointed out.

Like adults, “children with pre-existing conditions such as obesity, diabetes, asthma or chronic lung disease, sickle cell disease, or immunosuppression may also be at increased risk of serious illness due to COVID-19.” The authorities warned.

Possible symptoms of COVID-19 infection are similar to many other viral infections: fever, fatigue, headache, muscle or stomach pain, loss of appetite, sore throat, cough, stuffy nose, shortness of breath, nausea. , Vomiting, diarrhea, etc.

“Children show many of the same symptoms of COVID-19 infection as adults, but some differences are noteworthy.” Said the American Academy of Pediatrics..

“According to the CDC, children are less likely to have a fever, are less likely to have fever as an initial symptom, and may only have gastrointestinal symptoms.”

Finally, it’s very important. If your child or other family member develops any of these symptoms, call 911 immediately.

Dyspnea or increased shortness of breath or sudden difficulty

Persistent chest pain and pressure

New confusion, signs of oxygen deficiency such as bluish lips and face, or inability to excite a sick person

isolation

What if your child develops COVID-19 positive symptoms or tests? After that, Mr. Wen said the child needed to move from quarantine to complete quarantine.

“Even if a child wears a mask, it means that he should not be in school for 10 days after the onset of symptoms or after a positive test,” she said. “And if one child is known to be infected, the other children in the family should be quarantined and not going to school.”

Older children may be able to take care of themselves, so caregivers can put food and drink outside the door, Wen said. “

Vaccinated parents do not need to be quarantined, Wen said. However, according to the CDC guidelines, it should be tested 3 days after exposure and masked in public during that time.

In addition, parents should wear a face mask whenever they interact with their child. Even if parents and other adults in the family are fully vaccinated.

“When you can’t keep away from others, the whole family needs to wear a mask,” says the CDC.

Another good idea to reduce the risk is to dilute the virus in the air by opening as many windows and doors as possible to keep the fresh air circulating.

“If you’re in a shared space with an actively infected child for a long time, you’re at risk,” Wen said. “It may not be possible to limit time or physically distance, especially with young children. Therefore, open windows to improve ventilation and wear masks.”

The main way experts believe that COVID-19 is now prevalent is “direct contact and air sharing”, but by following the following tips from the CDC, you and others in your home You can reduce the risk of.

Do not share cups, cups, forks and other tableware.

Do not share towels or bedding.

Do not shake the dirty clothes of an isolated child to “minimize the possibility of the virus spreading in the air”.

Wear disposable gloves when cleaning your child’s bedroom or bath, but throw them before moving on to other cleaning chores. “Clean your hands immediately after removing your gloves,” said the CDC.

According to the CDC, we will provide lined trash cans for tissues and other paper and disposable products used by quarantined and sick people. Wash your hands after disposing of or disposing of the trash. “

Have everyone in the house wash their hands on every occasion. Clean and disinfect all commonly shared surfaces — don’t forget the fridge and microwave handles.

According to Wen, everyone else in the house should be separate from the children and the adult caregivers who care for them during the quarantine period. Particular care should be taken to protect people in households who are not vaccinated or who are at high risk of serious consequences of COVID-19.

“For example, an immunocompromised child or an elderly person with a severe underlying illness. Try to keep the person on the other side of the house or out of a shared public space,” Wen said.

When can your child return to school?

Keep in close contact with your child’s school and pediatrician as it may depend on the degree of risk the child has when exposed, subsequent symptoms, school policy, etc.

Minimum requirements by CDC Symptomatic children include: