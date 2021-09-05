Vaccine passports needed to keep the UK venue open, says Minister | Vaccines and Immunization

Vaccine passports are required at nightclubs, large events and large venues. England By the end of September, the Vaccine Minister said the company could remain open during the winter if Covid-19 surged.

Nadim Zahawi hoped the government would “make sure the entire economy remains open” until the fall, amid concerns that returning to school could create a new wave of infections. He said he was.

“By the end of September, when everyone had the opportunity to be fully vaccinated, we had a large venue where we needed to use the certification process, which could cause an actual surge in infection. We are considering it, “said Zahawi. I told Sky’s Trevor Philips on Sunday.

“Looking at what the FA has done, the FA is doing very well in checking the status of the vaccine to resume football. That’s kind of right and we’re sure. It’s definitely going well to keep running. “

Vaccine passports that can be viewed via the NHS app are strongly opposed by some conservative MPs. But Zahawi said Boris Johnson was committed to the plan.

“The reason is that I, like the Prime Minister, want to make sure that the whole economy remains open,” he said. “The worst thing we can do in these places is to develop a kind of open-shut-open-shut strategy because close interaction with people increases infection rates. This is where people are in tight spaces. This is how the virus spreads if you see a lot of spikes.

“The best way to do this is to work with the industry to ensure that it can be opened safely and sustainably over the long term. The best way to do this is to check the status of the vaccine.”