COVID-19: 230 new cases reported in interior health area, 47 hospitalized-Okanagan

According to Okanagan doctors, Vernon’s only hospital is COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection) Patience.

Doctors who spoke to Global News from a confidentiality perspective claim that most of the intensive care units at Vernon Jubilee Hospital are occupied by patients with COVID-19.

The doctor said, “Things are busier than ever. I don’t think the Vernon people are aware that this fourth wave is actually putting a strain on local hospitals.”

Doctors went on to say, “I think people need to be vaccinated as additional encouragement to comply with public health regulations.”

There were 31 patients on Tuesday, but doctors said the hospital currently has about 24 COVID patients.

The story continues under the ad

According to doctors, the hospital has 12 intensive care units, 9 of which are currently occupied by COVID-19 patients.

According to doctors, the influx of extra patients canceled non-urgent surgery.

Global News has contacted Interior Health regarding COVID patients at Kelowna General Hospital, Vernon Jubilee and Penticton Regional Hospital, the three largest hospitals in Okanagan.

Interior Health emails with public information about COVID-19 hospitalizations and ICU patients BC Center for Disease Control website..

In particular, Interior Health said, “Unfortunately, individual hospitals have not been reported, and the number is constantly changing as the hospital network supports nearby sites and communities.”

















5:18

COVID cases surge in Northern Health





COVID cases surge in Northern Health



On Friday, 230 new COVID-19 outbreaks occurred in the Interior Health area, 47 in hospitals and 37 in critical care.

The story continues under the ad

Global News asked doctors about a protest rally on Wednesday outside Kelowna General Hospital. More than 1,000 people gathered there and expressed opposition to compulsory vaccination and vaccination passports for some British Columbia health workers.

Critics of the split rally say it was held in the wrong place.

“The staff at Kelowna General Hospital provide exemplary service to our community and community and deserves gratitude and respect, not what we received at the front door on Wednesday,” said North Okanagansh Swap. Mel Arnold, a member of the Conservative Party, told Global News. Saturday.

“Freedom of expression is essential to our democracy, but citizens who want to show a policy refusal should turn to the decision makers responsible for that policy.”

















1:45

Red Deer Regional Hospital tense due to the fourth wave of COVID-19





Red Deer Regional Hospital tense due to the fourth wave of COVID-19



The doctor agreed, saying: It’s a bit strange for them to protest at the hospital, especially when the hospital is in a lot of tension with COVID.

The story continues under the ad

“I can understand if people are upset without agreeing to them. This is Canada. People should share their views. But it is the most productive or appropriate. I don’t think it was the way to go. “

















1:57

Breakdown of what has not yet been vaccinated in BC





Breakdown of what has not yet been vaccinated in BC

