Health
COVID-19: 230 new cases reported in interior health area, 47 hospitalized-Okanagan
According to Okanagan doctors, Vernon’s only hospital is COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection) Patience.
Doctors who spoke to Global News from a confidentiality perspective claim that most of the intensive care units at Vernon Jubilee Hospital are occupied by patients with COVID-19.
The doctor said, “Things are busier than ever. I don’t think the Vernon people are aware that this fourth wave is actually putting a strain on local hospitals.”
Doctors went on to say, “I think people need to be vaccinated as additional encouragement to comply with public health regulations.”
There were 31 patients on Tuesday, but doctors said the hospital currently has about 24 COVID patients.
According to doctors, the hospital has 12 intensive care units, 9 of which are currently occupied by COVID-19 patients.
According to doctors, the influx of extra patients canceled non-urgent surgery.
Global News has contacted Interior Health regarding COVID patients at Kelowna General Hospital, Vernon Jubilee and Penticton Regional Hospital, the three largest hospitals in Okanagan.
Interior Health emails with public information about COVID-19 hospitalizations and ICU patients BC Center for Disease Control website..
In particular, Interior Health said, “Unfortunately, individual hospitals have not been reported, and the number is constantly changing as the hospital network supports nearby sites and communities.”
COVID cases surge in Northern Health
On Friday, 230 new COVID-19 outbreaks occurred in the Interior Health area, 47 in hospitals and 37 in critical care.
Trend story
Global News asked doctors about a protest rally on Wednesday outside Kelowna General Hospital. More than 1,000 people gathered there and expressed opposition to compulsory vaccination and vaccination passports for some British Columbia health workers.
Critics of the split rally say it was held in the wrong place.
“The staff at Kelowna General Hospital provide exemplary service to our community and community and deserves gratitude and respect, not what we received at the front door on Wednesday,” said North Okanagansh Swap. Mel Arnold, a member of the Conservative Party, told Global News. Saturday.
“Freedom of expression is essential to our democracy, but citizens who want to show a policy refusal should turn to the decision makers responsible for that policy.”
Red Deer Regional Hospital tense due to the fourth wave of COVID-19
The doctor agreed, saying: It’s a bit strange for them to protest at the hospital, especially when the hospital is in a lot of tension with COVID.
“I can understand if people are upset without agreeing to them. This is Canada. People should share their views. But it is the most productive or appropriate. I don’t think it was the way to go. “
Breakdown of what has not yet been vaccinated in BC
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
..
Sources
2/ https://globalnews.ca/news/8168086/covid-19-230-cases-interior-health/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]