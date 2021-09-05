Connect with us

Oklahoma hospital suffering from overdose of ivermectin, according to doctors | Coronavirus

4 mins ago

According to Oklahoma doctors, many believe that overdose of the antiparasitic drug ivermectin can prevent or treat Covid-19 without evidence, and struggle to cope with the resurrected pandemic. It is said that it is causing delays and problems in local hospitals and ambulance services.

Ivermectin is used to kill internal and external parasites in livestock, and in small amounts to kill human parasites.

“There are reasons why you need a doctor to get a prescription for something like this because it can be dangerous.” Dr. Jason Mackeria, Sallisaw’s family doctor, Talked to Oklahoma TV station KFOR..

“NS [emergency rooms] It is so backed up that ammunition victims had a hard time getting to a facility where they could receive final care and treatment.

“The ambulance is stuck in the hospital and waiting for the bed to open, so you can take the patient, but there is no ambulance. That’s it. If you don’t have an ambulance to answer the phone, an ambulance to answer the phone there is no.”

McElyea Tulsa World told A colleague was forced to send a severely ill Covid patient to a hospital in South Dakota, three states north.

“Because they were sitting in a small hospital [intensive care unit] For a few days it was the closest ICU available, “he said.

Oklahoma is one of the states struggling to cope with the surge in hospitalizations and deaths caused by delta virus mutants. according to Last week at Johns Hopkins University, Oklahoma recorded more than 18,400 cases and 189 deaths. According to the same source, Oklahoma has killed more than 8,000 of the more than 647,000 people in the United States.

The majority of hospitalizations and deaths in the United States are among unvaccinated people. Many are turning to Ibermectin as they oppose disinformation-inspired vaccines and public health obligations on Republican politicians, conservative media, and social media.

Influential podcaster Joe Rogan, who has rejected the vaccine this week, announced that he was positive on Covid’s test and was taking ivermectin.

In Arkansas, drugs were given to prisoners in prison. Louisiana and Washington issued warnings after more calls to poison control centers. Some animal feed stores have run out of medicine because people bought it in the form of a veterinarian.

NS Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Quote an example A photo of a man who drank injectable ivermectin for cows. He suffered from hallucinations, confusion, tremors and other side effects and was hospitalized for 9 days.

McElyea told KFOR: So that’s what people are familiar with. Because of those accidental sticks, they are not so afraid of it when trying to inoculate cows. “

Authorities sought to condemn the claim that animal-strength ivermectin could fight Covid-19.

“Taking large doses of this drug is dangerous and can cause serious harm,” said the US Food and Drug Administration. warning, Adds that this drug can cause nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, seizures, delirium and death.

American Medical Association appeal Federal and state regulators are tracking side effects and hospitalization in an external study attempting to determine if the drug has any use for Covid-19 due to the “immediate termination” of drug use. increase.

National Institutes of Health panel found “Insufficient evidence” For or against the use of Covid-19 drugs.

In Oklahoma, Mackeria said: The scariest things I’ve heard and seen are people who have lost sight.

You have to ask yourself, “What if something bad happens after taking this medicine?” What is your next step and what is your backup plan? See your doctor before taking any medications that may affect your health.

“It’s not just what you look for on the internet to determine if it’s the right dose.”

Secoya’s Northeastern Health System Said in a statement posted on Facebook Later on Saturday, Dr. Mackeria was not an employee, but was part of a medical staff group covering the emergency room.

NHS Sequoyah was not treating the patient because of complications associated with taking ivermectin, including overdose, the statement said.

This article was revised on September 5, 2021 and contains a statement from NHS Sequoyah addressing Dr. McElyea’s comments published after publication.

