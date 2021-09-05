Florida teens advocate vaccine after spending 11 days on ventilator at COVID





CNN — A teenager in Florida spent 11 days on a ventilator after being infected with Covid-19 – now she’s sending a message to her peers. “My message is technically, if you’re eligible to get the vaccine, get it,” he told CNN from his home in Coral Gables, Broward County, Florida. “I will be vaccinated by my doctor as soon as possible.” Paulina, 15, was scheduled to be vaccinated earlier this summer, but has had a runny nose and headache since then. She lost her sense of taste and smell. I have difficulty breathing. On July 11, she tested positive for the coronavirus. In less than a week, a healthy high school student was in the ER at Fort Lauderdale and had difficulty breathing. Her oxygen levels were so low that her doctor immediately put her on a ventilator. “I didn’t know what to expect, so what they told me was that was the scariest moment,” Agnes Velázquez said. Initially, the mother did not want her daughter to be ventilated, but Paulina was told that her condition could worsen. So she said, “I just do what you can to save my daughter’s life.” Paulina also suffered from pneumonia and was placed in a medically induced coma. Her mom decided to stay in her daughter’s room, where she was told she had to remain isolated. “The situation could have gotten worse soon, but she recovered because she was a young and healthy child. I think it was in her recovery.”Dr. Venu Devabhaktuni, Medical Director of Broward Health’s Pediatric ICU, said. Almost a month later, Paulina was enough to go home. She is still working on physiotherapy to regain her strength, but now she can walk on her own. Paulina said she is improving every day and wants others to avoid similar experiences. “This is a very serious virus. It doesn’t choose who it infects,” she said. “It can hit you as hard as it hit me, and I don’t want anyone to experience what I’ve experienced.” Doctors say she can be vaccinated when Paulina is strong enough. The-CNN-Wire

