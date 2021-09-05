Health
Albertan, who was fully vaccinated with COVID-19, urged him to stay cautious during the fourth wave of the pandemic.
AmiAma recently woke up with a throbbing headache and chills. Already after two doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, she shrugged as if she had a cold.
But for safety, she searched Google for COVID-19 symptoms (cough, fever, runny nose, dyspnea, ageusia) and checked some of them.
She booked a COVID-19 test. The next day she was informed that her test returned positive, probably due to the delta mutation.
“It really surprised me,” said Amato, who lives in Edmonton.
“I’m glad I went. I’m certainly not good to go.”
She knew that the vaccine would not completely immunize her against the new coronavirus, a variant of concern.
Listen | Story from Edmontnian dealing with COVID-19:
Radio active7:44A story from Edmont Nian dealing with covid
However, she did not expect a positive COVID-19 test, especially after double doses.
A similar situation is occurring in Alberta and other jurisdictions, including the United States and the United Kingdom.
Dr. Shazumamitani, a doctor in the emergency room at the Royal Alexandra Hospital in Edmonton, said the COVID-19 vaccine provides strong protection, but they are not armor suits.
She said that those who received the vaccine twice should be “careful” and take it even more seriously as the symptoms of COVID-19 become milder.
“Snuffs and small scratches on the back of the throat that may feel like allergies may actually be COVIDs,” Mitani said.
She added that people who feel sick, whether vaccinated or not, need to book a COVID-19 test.
Amato feels that COVID-19 is like a combination of cold and flu, she said.
She believes she has protected the vaccine from causing more serious symptoms.
Serious consequences mainly suffering from unvaccinated people
Alberta is a country leader in new daily COVID-19 cases and is known to be active during the fourth wave of the pandemic.
On Friday, public health officials reported 1,401 new COVID-19 cases. This is the highest number of cases per day since May 13, and the total number of known active cases has skyrocketed to 13,495.
As of the Friday update, 515 people were being treated for COVID-19, including 118 patients in the ICU.
State officials, including Alberta Prime Minister Jason Kenny and Health Director Dr. Dina Hinshaw, announced new measures on Friday morning aimed at stopping infections, improving health care systems and boosting immunization rates. bottom.
Dr. Verna Yiu, CEO of Alberta Health Services (AHS), told reporters Friday morning that the state had reached 95% of the ICU’s capacity.
As a result, AHS will postpone non-urgent surgery scheduled throughout the state, freeing up beds and resources.
As of Friday, 70.2 percent of eligible Albertans have been vaccinated twice and 78.3 percent have been vaccinated at least once.
However, about 4 out of 5 Albertans hospitalized for COVID-19 have not been vaccinated. Kenny said on Friday that others were at least partially vaccinated.
Due to the declining number of cases of COVID-19, Alberta surged about two months after it almost reopened on July 1.
At that time, Amato took a second dose and was more loosely observing public health precautions, such as not wearing masks in indoor public spaces such as grocery stores.
“We took advantage of the fact that we were vaccinated,” she said.
Currently she is barricaded at home for only 10 days.
I don’t know how Amato caught COVID-19, but I suspect it was an infection while shopping or at a restaurant.
“This isn’t nearing the end yet.”
Amato is considering not returning her daughter to school because fifth grade students are too young to be vaccinated.
