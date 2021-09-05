Everything you need to know about COVID-19 in Alberta on Sunday, September 5th





Calgary ・ latest The Alberta government will pay people $ 100 to receive the first or second vaccination against COVID-19. Prime Minister Jason Kenny announced on Friday that he had begged people who had not yet received the injection. I am vaccinated now. “ Masks have become mandatory in all indoor public spaces and workplaces in Alberta. The Mobile Vaccination Clinic will stop outside the University of Calgary to give students access to shots before the fall semester begins. (CBC) Latest information on limits and resumptions: The state government announced on Friday that it was new due to an increase in COVID-19 infections and hospitalization. Temporary restrictions and rules.

As of 8:00 am on September 4th Masks are a must in all indoor public spaces and workplaces ..

.. Schools do not need to implement masking. The school board can continue to set COVID-19 management policies that it considers appropriate.

Also, since September 4, restaurants, cafes, bars, pubs, nightclubs and other licensed facilities have been opened. Alcohol service will end at 10 pm ..

.. The state also strongly recommends it Unvaccinated Albertan Limit indoor social gatherings to close contact with only two cohort families of up to 10 people.

Limit indoor social gatherings to close contact with only two cohort families of up to 10 people. “This is essentially an unvaccinated crisis,” Jason Kenny said at a press conference on Friday.

Employers are encouraged to: Pause the plan for staff to get back to work Instead, continue working from home.

Instead, continue working from home. If the employee is working in a location, the employee must mask all indoor settings except for workstations and locations with a physical distance of 2 meters or appropriate physical barriers.

Calgary has revived a local emergency and passed the city’s mask ordinance on Friday. See: Prime Minister Jason Kenny talks about new restrictions: Many unvaccinated Albertans are causing serious problems, the Prime Minister says. The delta variant of COVID-19 spreads rapidly in Alberta, causing an increase in serious illness, primarily among unvaccinated individuals, said Alberta Prime Minister Jason Kenny. 1:08 The state also said on Friday that the increase in COVID-19 cases and the demand it imposes on hospital resources means that AHS must act to free up additional ICU capacity.

AHS Postpone scheduled surgery and procedures in all zones .. All affected patients will be contacted directly by AHS. In the North Zone, a surgical postponement of up to 60 percent is expected next week. In the Edmonton Zone, scheduled surgery and postponement of procedures is increased by up to 50 percent. The Central Zone postpones up to 40% of endoscopy and up to 30% of scheduled surgery. The Calgary Zone and South Zone have postponed up to 30% of scheduled surgery, endoscopy and outpatients.

.. All affected patients will be contacted directly by AHS. Urgent and urgent procedures, and preferred cancer surgery are unaffected.

NS Calgary city I said it would be on friday Mandatory vaccination of all staff For COVID-19.

I said it would be on friday For COVID-19. NS Calgary city In addition, the forced return of city officials has been postponed until October 20th.

In addition, the forced return of city officials has been postponed until October 20th. NS Alberta University of the Arts Announced that most classes will go online for the first two weeks of school due to the delayed start of the rapid test program. President Daniel Doze said the move was temporary and the University of Calgary had every intention to bring all classes back directly.But for two weeks starting September 8th, everything except dozens of classes will be online

Announced that most classes will go online for the first two weeks of school due to the delayed start of the rapid test program. President Daniel Doze said the move was temporary and the University of Calgary had every intention to bring all classes back directly.But for two weeks starting September 8th, everything except dozens of classes will be online NS Calgary Catholic School District Alberta Health Services has stopped notifying the school if there are positive cases in the building and is doing contact tracing, but the board will continue to notify if the family notices a positive case. ..

Alberta Health Services has stopped notifying the school if there are positive cases in the building and is doing contact tracing, but the board will continue to notify if the family notices a positive case. .. Family with children enrolled in a school run by Calgary Board of Education On the other hand, you will not receive the same type of notification.

On the other hand, you will not receive the same type of notification. NS Calgary Board of Education On Thursday, we announced that we would resume the registration. Online learning options This is due to the ongoing uncertainty about the COVID-19 pandemic. The school board initially closed CBe-learn registration on April 23 and had no plans to allow further registration.

On Thursday, we announced that we would resume the registration. This is due to the ongoing uncertainty about the COVID-19 pandemic. The school board initially closed CBe-learn registration on April 23 and had no plans to allow further registration. NS Calgary Board of Education And that Calgary Catholic School District At the beginning of August, it was announced at the beginning of the school year that kindergarten to high school students and staff would need to wear masks.

And that At the beginning of August, it was announced at the beginning of the school year that kindergarten to high school students and staff would need to wear masks. Edmonton Public School Indoors, all staff and students are required to wear masks.so Edmonton Catholic School All students and staff, including during class, always need a mask.

Indoors, all staff and students are required to wear masks.so All students and staff, including during class, always need a mask. Both Edmonton school districts will work with Alberta Health Services to provide pop-up vaccination clinics for older students.

As of August 30 Mount Royal University, Calgary Will be Must wear a mask All indoor spaces on campus, including classrooms, laboratories, corridors, conferences / laboratories, etc.

Will be All indoor spaces on campus, including classrooms, laboratories, corridors, conferences / laboratories, etc. MRU is reviewing the details of a frequent and rapid testing program for students who have not declared that they have been fully vaccinated.

so University of Alberta, University of Calgary, University of Lethbridge, Those who are not fully vaccinated should undergo regular rapid testing from September 1st. McEuan University We also plan to conduct rapid tests for unvaccinated students.

Those who are not fully vaccinated should undergo regular rapid testing from September 1st. We also plan to conduct rapid tests for unvaccinated students. The four schools also require masks to be worn in public indoor areas where physical distance is not possible.

In Calgary SAIT campus, And edmonton NAIT campus,and Concordia University in Edmonton, Masks are required for all indoor spaces from August 23rd. Bow Valley College After August 19th, you will need a mask indoors. Vaccine updates: The state announced on Friday that Albertan would be given $ 100 to receive the first or second dose of the vaccine against COVID-19. The $ 100 incentive will be a debit card that will be available to those who register online starting Friday. Available until October 14th.

“Be vaccinated now for God’s love,” Kenny said on Friday.

The state says as of September 3rd 70.2% Qualified Albertin 78.3% Eligible Albertan t has received at least one dose.

Qualified Albertin Eligible Albertan t has received at least one dose. They are still the lowest number in the country .. Throughout Canada, 76.8 percent People over the age of 12 are fully vaccinated and 84.1% Eligible individuals have received at least one dose as of September 3. CBC vaccine tracker.

Throughout Canada, People over the age of 12 are fully vaccinated and Eligible individuals have received at least one dose as of September 3. CBC vaccine tracker. Alberta Health Services announced on Tuesday that it will require health care providers (including doctors) contracted with all employees to be fully vaccinated.

This policy applies to AHS, Alberta Precision Labs, Carewest, CapitalCare, and Covenant Health workers, members of medical and midwifery staff, students, volunteers, and anyone acting on their behalf. The latest time an individual must receive a second dose is October 16th.

The Alberta government is giving a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to make it available to all elderly people living in the immunocompromised Alberta state and medical facilities.

Shots will be available from Wednesday. According to a news release from the state, a third dose raises the immune levels of these people.

In addition, mRNA doses (Pfizer or Moderna) will be made available to Alberts traveling to jurisdictions that do not accept AstraZeneca, Covishield, or mixed-dose vaccinated visitors.

Alberta feed stores accept large numbers of callers seeking purchases Ivermectin Due to false information suggesting that livestock anthelmintics can be used to treat human COVID-19. Various forms of ivermectin are used to treat parasites such as intestinal parasites and lice in both animals and humans.But the livestock form of medicine should be Never use it for humans , And parasites are not the same as viruses. COVID-19 is caused by a virus. Largest study supporting ivermectin as a treatment for COVID-19 Withdrawn After concerns about data forgery, theft, and ethical violations. There are no clinical trials We have demonstrated whether ivermectin can slow or stop the growth of the new coronavirus in human cells.

Due to false information suggesting that livestock anthelmintics can be used to treat human COVID-19. Latest COVID-19 Number: No new numbers will be announced by the state this weekend.

Alberta reported 1,401 New case Of the 12,551 tests of COVID-19 on Friday.

Of the 12,551 tests of COVID-19 on Friday. NS Positive rate It was 11.3 percent.

It was 11.3 percent. The state leads the country with new daily COVID cases and active cases.

there were 13,495 Currently infected (number) Alberta Overall — 627 increase from last data update.

Alberta Overall — 627 increase from last data update. There are 6,094 cases in Ontario, which has about three times the population of Alberta. there were 515 Those who are being treated at the hospital , 118 people were in the intensive care unit.

, 118 people were in the intensive care unit. Two more deaths were reported, with Alberta totaling 2,390 Dead (number) ..

.. NS R value Represents the average number of people infected with each infected person. 1.19 (Confidence interval 1.16-1.23) August 16-22.

Represents the average number of people infected with each infected person. (Confidence interval 1.16-1.23) August 16-22. It is believed that 241,100 Albertans have Recovered From COVID-19. New COVID-19 cases in Alberta 6,000 per day By early October, according to new virus modeling from non-governmental groups.

By early October, according to new virus modeling from non-governmental groups. That forecast is part of a series of ongoing reports from. BCCOVID-19 Modeling Group — A project run by various scholars involved in epidemiology, mathematics and data analysis.

— A project run by various scholars involved in epidemiology, mathematics and data analysis. Their latest report, released Wednesday, shows current relaxed health restrictions and stagnant vaccination rates, with the Delta-led Fourth Wave bringing more than 6,000 new cases daily in about a month, 1,500. ICU warns that more hospitalizations and the possibility of approaching 500 people. Find out which areas have been hit hardest. This is Detailed regional breakdown Of active cases reported by the state on Friday. Calgary zone : 3,803.

: 3,803. Edmonton zone : 3,998.

: 3,998. South zone : 1,398.

: 1,398. North zone : 2,563.

: 2,563. Central zone : 1,712.

: 1,712. do not know:twenty one. The latest information on outbreaks in hospitals: According to the state, as of August 31 Outbreak of COVID-19 9 o’clock AHS and Covenant Health Acute medical facility: North zone

Edmonton Zone: Grainans Community Hospital.

South Zone: Medicine Hat Regional Hospital. Chinock Regional Hospital. Cardston Health Center. Crows Nest Pass Health Center.

Calgary Zone: Peter Ride Center. Foothills Medical Center. Rockyview General Hospital.

The latest Alberta COVID-19 story is as follows: With files from Canadian Press

