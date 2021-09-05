Researchers have discovered 55 long-term COVID effects.These are the most common





File – On May 6, 2020, in Portsmouth, England, a patient who had previously tested positive for the new coronavirus was treated by an emergency physician for another problem in the ambulance cabin. Researchers have identified 55 symptoms of long COVID that affect some people weeks or months after removing the virus. (Photo by Leon Neil-Pool / Getty Images)

(NEXSTAR) – It’s especially scary for COVID-19. Even people who have mild illness and do not need to be hospitalized report side effects and symptoms long after the virus is gone. The long COVID is still being studied in real time, as it is called, Previous research It suggests that about 1 in 3 adults infected with the coronavirus has symptoms that last for more than 2 weeks. NS Study from the UK It was found that 25% of people between the ages of 35 and 69 still had symptoms 5 weeks after diagnosis. If you are hospitalized, you are much more likely to have COVID symptoms months after you are released. (NS Study from italy It was found that 87% of hospitalized people struggled for two months after their release. ) One in seven children with COVID has long-distance symptoms, studies find



What exactly are these long-term symptoms?Recently published study Nature’s Scientific Reports We have reviewed thousands of publications for the study of long-term COVID effects. The researchers conducted a meta-analysis of 47,910 patients aged 17 to 87 years. The most common long-term side effect they find is fatigue, affecting 58% of the people studied. According to a meta-analysis, the 25 most common long COVID symptoms are: Fatigue (58%)

Headache (44%)

Attention deficit (27%)

Hair loss (25%)

Dyspnea or dyspnea (24%)

Taste loss or taste loss (23%)

Anosmia or loss of smell (21%)

Post-active tachypnea or intense breathing / gasping / sweating (21%)

Joint pain (19%)

Cough (19%)

Sweat (17%)

Nausea or vomiting (16%)

Chest pain (16%)

Memory loss (16%)

Deafness or tinnitus (15%)

Anxiety (13%)

Depression (12%)

Digestive disease (12%)

Weight loss (12%)

Skin signs, or skin and skin problems (12%)

Increased resting heart rate (11%)

Palpitations (11%)

Pain (11%)

Intermittent fever (11%)

Sleep disorders (11%) The other 30 long COVID symptoms identified are less common and include everything from mental illness to renal failure. (See the complete list from the study here.. ) This study included side effects reported somewhere between 14 and 110 days after infection. Plans to launch COVID boosters by September 20th may be limited to Pfizer Shots

Some who caught COVID-19 in the first wave of the pandemic in early 2020 are still fighting fatigue and brain fog. The virus is so new that it is not yet known if these effects will disappear.



