Over 300 active COVID-19 cases in Ottawa





According to Ottawa-Ottawa Public Health, another 55 people in Ottawa tested positive for COVID-19, with more than 300 known active cases. To date, OPH has reported 28,553 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in the lab since the pandemic began. The death toll from COVID-19 is 593. Since July 8, 2021, no one has died of COVID-19 in Ottawa. The 55 new cases reported on Sunday are the most reported in the day since June 4, when 55 cases were also reported. The number of COVID-19 patients in the hospital dropped slightly on Sunday, but there is another in the intensive care unit. Ottawa Public Health has recorded 188 cases of delta variants in the last 30 days. No one has died in Ottawa infected with the delta mutant. There are three active COVID-19 outbreaks in the city. One is linked to a private social event and two are linked to day care. Health officials reported throughout the state 811 new cases of COVID-19 He said the virus had killed three more Ontarians. Two of the dead were over two months old and were added in a data cleanup on Sunday. Currently, another 573 existing cases are considered resolved. The state added 52 to Ottawa’s total on Sunday. OPH numbers often differ from Ontario public health numbers. This is because the two health organizations take data from their daily snapshot reports at different times of the day. Public Health Ontario has added 25 new cases of COVID-19 in the region. This includes 19 in the Eastern Ontario Health Unit, 3 in Hastings Prince Edward, and 3 in Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark. If not vaccinated Health Minister Christine Elliott said that for 811 new cases reported on Sunday, 643 are people who are not fully vaccinated or whose vaccination status is unknown, and 168 are fully vaccinated individuals. It states. Vaccination status for COVID-19 patients at Ontario hospitals is not available on Sunday, as some hospitals do not report data to the state on weekends. Since Monday is Labor Day, there are no state reports. According to Ottawa Public Health, unvaccinated residents are 15 times more likely to be infected with COVID-19 than fully vaccinated residents. Ottawa’s Key COVID-19 Statistics Ottawa is now Step 3 of the Ontario Roadmap to Resume schedule. Ottawa Public Health Data: COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people (August 28 to September 3): 23.3 (increased from 21.1)

Ottawa positive rate (August 27-September 2): 2.2%

Number of reproductions (7-day average): 1.09 Propagation values ​​greater than 1 indicate that the virus has spread and that each case has infected multiple contacts. If it is less than 1, it means that the spread is slow. Ottawa COVID-19 Vaccine Ottawa Public Health will update the vaccine number on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. As of Friday, the city has reached 80% complete vaccination among people over the age of 12. Single dose (12 years and older) Ottawa residents: 793,822

Double dose (12 years and older) Ottawa residents: 734,170

Percentage of population 12 years and older with at least one dose: 86%

Percentage of fully vaccinated population over 12 years: 80%

Total dose received in Ottawa: 1,402,040 * The total dose received does not include the dose shipped to the pharmacy or primary care clinic, but one or two doses in Ottawa’s population statistics show somewhere in Ontario. Includes those who have a vaccinated Ottawa zip code. Active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa There are 320 active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Sunday, up from 288 active cases on Saturday. Ottawa Public Health reported 23 newly resolved COVID-19 cases in Ottawa. The number of cases of coronavirus resolved in Ottawa is 27,640. The number of active cases is the total number of cases confirmed by the COVID-19 test minus the number of resolved cases and deaths. The case is considered resolved 14 days after the onset of known symptoms or a positive test result. Hospitalization of Ottawa Eight people in hospitals in the Ottawa area have COVID-19-related illnesses on Sunday, down from 10 on Saturday. There are one or two people in the intensive care unit. Age category of hospitalized people: 0-9: 0

10-19: 0

20-29: 0

30-39: 0

40-49: 4 (1 in ICU)

50-59: 3

60-69: 1 (This person is in ICU)

70; 79: 0

80-89: 0

90+: 0 COVID-19 cases in Ottawa by age 0-9 years: 15 new cases (2,407 in total)

10-19 years old: 6 new cases (3,704 in total)

20-29 years old: 10 new cases (6,450 in total)

30-39 years old: 11 new cases (4,377 in total)

40-49 years old: 7 new cases (3,752 cases in total)

50-59 years: 3 new cases (3,387 cases in total)

60-69 years old: 3 new cases (1,990 in total)

70-79 years: Zero new cases (1,104 cases in total)

80-89 years: Zero new cases (858 cases in total)

90 years and over: Zero new cases (521 cases in total)

Unknown: Zero new cases (3 cases in total) Change of concern Ottawa Public Health Data: Total number of cases of alpha (B.1.1.7): 6,844

Beta (B.1.351) total case: 513

Total gamma (P.1) Case: 55

Total Delta (B.1.617.2) Case: 351

Percentage of new cases with mutations / mutations in the last 30 days: 34%

Concerns / total mutant strains of mutant cases: 9,477

Mutation / mutation-related death: 101 * OPH should treat VOC and mutation trends with caution as the time required to complete VOC testing and / or genomic analysis varies following the initial positive test for SARS-CoV-2. Note that there is. Test results may be completed in batches, and data modifications or updates may change the number of cases that may differ from past reports. COVID-19 inspection in Ottawa The Ottawa COVID-19 Test Task Force reports that 1,160 swabs were processed at the Ottawa Evaluation Center on September 2. 2,180 lab tests were conducted in Ottawa on Thursday. The average time it takes to get a result after collecting a cotton swab at the test site is 20 hours. Cases of COVID-19 around the area Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 19 New Cases

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: Three New Cases

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: Zero New Cases

Leeds, Glenville & Lanark District Health Units: Three New Cases

Renfrew County and District Health Units: Zero New Cases COVID-19 Outbreak Ottawa Public Health reports COVID-19 outbreaks and community outbreaks at Ottawa facilities. Community outbreak: Social Event-Private: One Occurrence Current schools and childcare spaces: Renée Tassé Educational Day Care (August 22nd) New arrival

Little School Day Care (August 27)

..

