How high are NSW COVID cases?Experts number it

Leading epidemiologists warn that the number of cases of coronavirus in New South Wales can reach 3,000 a day before peaking, and high hospitalizations can last for a year.

However, Professor Tony Blakely, a public health expert at the University of Melbourne, also said that as the coverage of the vaccine expands, cases should increase by about 5% per day, but level off. ..

“They are heading for thousands, perhaps 3,000 cases, before vaccine doses catch up with them,” he told ABC Television on Monday.

“Probably more, depending on how they proceed.”

Approximately 40% of New South Wales eligible individuals are vaccinated with both COVID-19. credit: AAP

Professor Blakely said pressure on state health services.

“Opening the border next year will result in more hospitalizations for at least a year, and we all need to deal with it,” he added.

Opening in October or November, when children return to school, COVID-19 infections increase, so “we need to have a good balance here and talk a lot about the trade-offs,” he said. ..

“How important is the return of children to school and the stress on medical services?”

Premier of New South Wales, Gladys Beregicrian, will soon release a modeling of the number of cases of infection and the impending peak of patient hospitalization after the state’s double vaccination rate reaches 40% over the weekend.

“All modeling shows that (in some cases) the peak is likely to be here next week or two weeks,” she said on Sunday.

“The peak of hospitalization and intensive care may be with us in October.”

NSW Prime Minister Gladys Beregicrian will soon release a modeling of the looming peak in the number of infected cases. credit: Getty

New South Wales reported 1485 new local cases of COVID-19 infection and three deaths on Sunday as authorities fought to contain the spread of the toxic Delta strain.

Meanwhile, thousands of key workers in Sydney’s 12 municipal areas COVID-19 hotspots give two weeks to get their first COVID-19 jab if they want to work outside those areas. Was done.

The government has given workers two more weeks to vaccinate, but they must make an appointment by Wednesday.

Chevron right icon “Vaccination of all staff is essential”

Starting Monday, tens of thousands of school, early childhood, TAFE NSW, vocational training and university staff will be vaccinated against AstraZeneca at the Kudos Vaccination Hub in Homebush.

“We will be preparing to step back to school from October 25th and will be conducting HSC trials from November 9th, so to increase safety and minimize confusion, we will vaccinate all staff. That is essential, “said Sarah Mitchell, Minister of Education.

Beginning November 8, all NSW schools and preschool staff must be vaccinated twice with the COVID-19 vaccine.