COVID-19 occupancy in British Columbia hospitals, ICU reaches months-high level

With three more COVID-19 deaths in British Columbia, the state’s pandemic deaths will be 1,827.

Unvaccinated people with serious COVID-19 infections continue to boost the occupancy of British Columbia hospitals and their facilities in the intensive care unit (ICU).

Most of the 5,872 people actively infected with the disease in the state are told to self-quarantine, but currently 215 are in hospitals, 118 of whom are in the ICU. Since June 4, BC Hospital has not had so many COVID-19 patients. The last time more people were in BC ICU using COVID-19 was May 19th.

Three other people infected with COVID-19 have died in the last 24 hours, increasing the state’s death toll to 1,827.

Health officials have detected 671 new infections in the past day.

This rise is happening the day before a long weekend and the school is about to reopen on September 7. Last year, 89 new cases occurred in British Columbia on this day, for a total of 4,644 active infections. 34 of them were in the hospital and 11 of them were in the ICU.

The upcoming autumn weather can also drive more people into a more dangerous internal environment for more time.

More than 95.2% of the 168,325 people known to be infected with COVID-19 in British Columbia, or 160,268, recovered by the state as non-infectious 10 days after they first felt symptoms. Is considered to be.

Adrian Dix, Secretary of State for Health Said yesterday He is concerned about the increasing number of people in hospitals and intensive care units (ICUs) using COVID-19.

Yesterday’s hospital was below the 103.9% occupancy that staff worked on before the pandemic. Dix said the basebed occupancy is 94.9%. The additional bed, known as the surge bed, created during the pandemic had an occupancy of 12.8%. Some parts of the state, such as Northern Health and Interior Health, have been hit harder than others, Dix added.

New data on some of the 671 new infections in unvaccinated people were not immediately available.

Between August 24 and 31, 79% of cases and 84% of hospitalizations were completely unvaccinated, according to the latest government data on vaccination status.

The 4,861 cases for the week ended August 31 are:

• 3,345 (68.8%) unvaccinated.

• 496 (10.2%) are partially vaccinated.When

• 1,020 (21%) are fully vaccinated.

Of the 268 hospitalizations for the two weeks that ended on August 31, the following were:

• 203 people have not been vaccinated (75.7%).

• Partially vaccinated 22 (8.2%).When

• 43 people are fully vaccinated (16%).

In the last 24 hours, health authorities have provided 14,549 vaccine jabs. Of the new vaccine doses provided, 6,856 were given to unvaccinated people and 7,693 were given a second dose.

Of the 3,929,089 BC residents who received at least one vaccination, more than 90.9%, or 3,572,841, are fully vaccinated.

British Columbia government in July The total population of the state is 5,147,712This means that more than 76.3% of British Columbia’s total population has been vaccinated at least once, and more than 69.4% of the state’s total population has been vaccinated twice.

According to government calculations, 84.8% of the qualifying population over the age of 12 has been vaccinated at least once, and 77.1% of qualifying individuals have been fully vaccinated.

Glacier Media calculated the number of cases that occurred in each state health area out of the 671 cases identified in the past day. The results of the number of new infections per 10,000 residents (including the total number of new cases in parentheses) are as follows:

• Fraser Health 1.3 (230);

• Vancouver Coastal Health 0.6 (78);

• Interior Health 3.1 (230);

• 3 people (89) at Northern Health.When

• 0.5 (44) for island health.

There were no new cases for people who normally live outside British Columbia

The results by health region (including the total number of new cases in parentheses) regarding the number of people fighting active infections per 10,000 residents are as follows:

• Fraser Health 9.4 (1,689);

• Vancouver Coastal Health 8.6 (1,077).

• 28.5 (1,965) in Interior Health;

• In Northern Health 19.8 (595);

• Island Health 6.3 (539).

A new outbreak in the elderly living facility in British Columbia was Abbotsford’s Menno Home. This brings the total number of active outbreaks in medical facilities or elderly homes to 21.

[email protected]

@GlenKorstrom