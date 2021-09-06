Watch Live: Gladys Berejikrian Announces Latest COVID-19 Cases in New South Wales

Prime Minister Gladys Beregikrian provides updates on the coronavirus daily at 11:00 am. Join Sky News Australia for live coverage.

Prime Minister Gladys Berejikrian has announced modeling of the Coronavirus crisis in New South Wales. This is because the state recorded 1,281 cases of regional coronavirus and five more deaths on Monday.

Ms Berejiklian said in the latest information on the coronavirus that NSW is expected to peak in daily cases next week or so, and that the ICU is most likely to treat COVID-positive patients in mid-October. ..

“What’s in front of you is the best advice I have. The best advice the Government of New South Wales has. That’s the basis of our decision, and this is what we do. That’s why we announced it, “she said.

Currently, there are 1,071 COVID-19 cases in hospitals throughout the state, of which 177 are in the intensive care unit and 67 require ventilation.

“The situation is expanding now,” said Beregikrian, who aimed to reassure the public, although the health system will face further pressure in the coming weeks.

“At any given time in our hospital system, there will be about 400 people in the ICU who have problems not related to COVID,” she said.

“Therefore, our surge capacity, including the intensive care unit staff, is 1550, just to give people that sense of security.

“We don’t have to use all these beds and staff because we know what the pressure will be on the system, but we want everyone to be reassured that they have the capacity.”

Vaccination is the best way to prevent residents from being hospitalized, Mr. Beregikrian said.

“We’ve already seen what the difference between vaccinations is. The higher the vaccination rate, the lower the percentage of people who will eventually be hospitalized,” she said.

The premiere said last week that 750,000 people came forward for the COVID-19 jab.

“We are closer than ever to the 70% double dose figure, which is very encouraging,” she said.

She has long promised that a 70% double vaccination rate would be a ticket for NSW from the blockade in the relentless outbreak of Delta strains.

The five additional deaths recorded on Monday are:

A man in his 90s from southeast Sydney died at St. George’s Hospital. He is a resident of the St. George Aged Care Facility in Bexley, where he contracted an infection.

A woman in her 80s from northern Sydney who died at Ride Hospital

A woman in her 50s from western Sydney who died at Westmead Hospital

A woman in her 80s from western Sydney who died at Westmead Hospital

A man in his 60s from the Southern Highlands who died at home

There were 131 COVID-19-related deaths in New South Wales during the recent outbreak, with a total of 187 deaths in the state since the outbreak of the pandemic.

Of the 1,281 local cases, 483 are Southwest Sydney Local Health District (LHD), 348 are West Sydney LHD, 137 are Sydney LHD, 118 are Southeast Sydney LHD, and 67 are Nepian Blue Mountains LHD. , 44 from Western NSWL HD.

There are 22 from Northern Sydney LHD, 21 from Illawarra Shoalhaven LHD, 8 from Central Coast LHD, 7 from Far West LHD, 5 from Hunter New England LHD and 5 from Southern New South Wales LHD.

NSW Health said seven cases were in the fix settings and nine were not yet assigned to the LHD.

An ongoing sewage monitoring program recently detected a fragment of the virus in Byron Bay. There have been no recent cases at this location, raising concerns among health authorities.

Chief Health Officer Dr. Kelly Chant said the suburbs of concern in Greater Sydney are Greenacre, Georges Hall, Auburn, Bass Hill, Guildford, Merrylands, Punch Bowl, Blacktown and Yagoona. Dubbo in western New South Wales remains a concern.

Dr. Chant said the Central Coast and Wollongong have also experienced community infections.

“It’s important that no one in the community is happy,” she said.

“The number of non-LGA cases of concern is also increasing, so everyone should test for minimal symptoms.”