Health
Watch Live: Daniel Andrews Offers Victoria COVID-19 Case, Blockage Update
Victorian residents have been warned that the delta outbreak will worsen “in the coming weeks and months” as the state government announces new relief packages and further support for the homeless.
COVID-19 Response Commander Yeron Weimar warns Victorian residents to prevent “serious” community infections from occurring as the state records the highest daily infections during the Delta outbreak. Did.
The Ministry of Health announced 246 local COVID-19 cases on Monday, but only 121 were associated with known cases.
“Given the recent numbers, we need to be prepared for the continued outbreak of significant community infections,” Weimar said at a daily COVID-19 press conference.
“We need to do everything we can to thwart all cases in order to overcome this in the weeks and months ahead.”
Weimar said health officials are preparing a plan and “shifting response” to highly infected communities, such as the northern and western suburbs of the city, as the outbreak poses a “real and present danger.” Stated.
Victorian Health Minister Martin Foley described the current outbreak as a “unvaccinated pandemic” after advising high school students and residents to book a COVID-19 vaccine.
Grades 11 and 12 can book a blitzkrieg on Monday and vaccinate high school students from Tuesday before returning to VCE or other related exams.
Parents, parents and families must receive contact and priority access code from the school about where their children can get jabs.
Students who experience delays on their website or ring to keep reservations so they don’t face the vaccine hub without a reservation.
Housing Minister Richard Win has announced a “targeted” relief package for lessors who are unable to meet their payments due to lost working hours with a one-time $ 1,500 payment to the landlord.
“One-time payments are for lessors who pay more than 30 percent of their income on rent to help keep them in safe and affordable accommodation,” he said.
“The grant is for people who have lost at least 20 percent of their income from a pandemic dating back to May 27, 2021.”
The minister also announced a $ 45 million extension to the homeless program until June 30, next year, hoping to give up up to 1,600 residents struggling to live in hotels, the “way out of the homeless.” bottom.
“These are initiatives aimed at vulnerable workers who may initially lose income and fall into a vulnerable situation in the private rental market, apparently of our homeless and violent sleep programs. It’s an important extension, “said Mr Win.
Of the new cases from 24 hours to midnight, 121 are associated with known outbreaks and 125 “mystery” infections are still being investigated by the health team.
There were 129 cases in the northern suburbs of Melbourne, 71 cases in the western part, 21 cases in the southeastern part, 9 cases in the city center and southern part, 8 cases in the eastern suburbs, and 2 cases in the Mornington Peninsula.
Shepparton recorded four more incidents. One is Geelong and the other is under investigation.
Two Victorian truck drivers, one from Shepparton and one from Wodonga, are believed to have caught COVID-19 while transporting goods in New South Wales. increase.
Genome sequencing shows that the virus has nothing to do with its current outbreak in Victoria. I don’t know if they are vaccinated.
Testing the truck driver’s protocol, monitoring daily logs, and wiping immediately after noticing symptoms led to early detection.
“We have one previous case of infection with a driver in the home, but its major close contact was properly isolated,” Weimar said.
“While continuing to work on the important fire fronts found here, especially in Melbourne, it is emphasized again, but there is still the risk of getting an interstate highway from elsewhere.”
There are 92 COVID-positive people in Victoria, 26 of whom are in the intensive care unit and 14 of whom are ventilated.
Results were discovered after more than 42,000 COVID-19 tests, bringing the number of active cases in the state to 1,619.
Monday’s infectious disease is the highest number per day in Victoria since the second wave of the state in 2020.
Foley reiterated Prime Minister Daniel Andrews’ comments over the weekend, and the state was able to see Victoria relax its restrictions “earlier than planned” before September 23.
“The sooner we get the 70 first vaccinations, the more the public health team is about relaxing the public health order and getting the Victorian people to justify their really hard work. It gives us more confidence that we must be able to take small but important steps. The sooner we get there, the better. “
He added that the region’s Victorian state, with the exception of Shepparton and Goulburn Valley, would be gradually relaxed, but would not “snapback” the day before the Delta stock hit the state. ..
..
Sources
2/ https://www.skynews.com.au/australia-news/coronavirus/watch-live-daniel-andrews-to-provide-covid19-case-lockdown-update/news-story/5729d20833d2719a00d452eeb850d31c
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]