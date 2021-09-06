Watch Live: Daniel Andrews Offers Victoria COVID-19 Case, Blockage Update

Victorian residents have been warned that the delta outbreak will worsen “in the coming weeks and months” as the state government announces new relief packages and further support for the homeless.

COVID-19 Response Commander Yeron Weimar warns Victorian residents to prevent “serious” community infections from occurring as the state records the highest daily infections during the Delta outbreak. Did.

The Ministry of Health announced 246 local COVID-19 cases on Monday, but only 121 were associated with known cases.

“Given the recent numbers, we need to be prepared for the continued outbreak of significant community infections,” Weimar said at a daily COVID-19 press conference.

“We need to do everything we can to thwart all cases in order to overcome this in the weeks and months ahead.”

Weimar said health officials are preparing a plan and “shifting response” to highly infected communities, such as the northern and western suburbs of the city, as the outbreak poses a “real and present danger.” Stated.

Victorian Health Minister Martin Foley described the current outbreak as a “unvaccinated pandemic” after advising high school students and residents to book a COVID-19 vaccine.

Grades 11 and 12 can book a blitzkrieg on Monday and vaccinate high school students from Tuesday before returning to VCE or other related exams.

Parents, parents and families must receive contact and priority access code from the school about where their children can get jabs.

Students who experience delays on their website or ring to keep reservations so they don’t face the vaccine hub without a reservation.

Housing Minister Richard Win has announced a “targeted” relief package for lessors who are unable to meet their payments due to lost working hours with a one-time $ 1,500 payment to the landlord.

“One-time payments are for lessors who pay more than 30 percent of their income on rent to help keep them in safe and affordable accommodation,” he said.

“The grant is for people who have lost at least 20 percent of their income from a pandemic dating back to May 27, 2021.”

The minister also announced a $ 45 million extension to the homeless program until June 30, next year, hoping to give up up to 1,600 residents struggling to live in hotels, the “way out of the homeless.” bottom.

“These are initiatives aimed at vulnerable workers who may initially lose income and fall into a vulnerable situation in the private rental market, apparently of our homeless and violent sleep programs. It’s an important extension, “said Mr Win.

Of the new cases from 24 hours to midnight, 121 are associated with known outbreaks and 125 “mystery” infections are still being investigated by the health team.

There were 129 cases in the northern suburbs of Melbourne, 71 cases in the western part, 21 cases in the southeastern part, 9 cases in the city center and southern part, 8 cases in the eastern suburbs, and 2 cases in the Mornington Peninsula.

Shepparton recorded four more incidents. One is Geelong and the other is under investigation.

Two Victorian truck drivers, one from Shepparton and one from Wodonga, are believed to have caught COVID-19 while transporting goods in New South Wales. increase.

Genome sequencing shows that the virus has nothing to do with its current outbreak in Victoria. I don’t know if they are vaccinated.

Testing the truck driver’s protocol, monitoring daily logs, and wiping immediately after noticing symptoms led to early detection.

“We have one previous case of infection with a driver in the home, but its major close contact was properly isolated,” Weimar said.

“While continuing to work on the important fire fronts found here, especially in Melbourne, it is emphasized again, but there is still the risk of getting an interstate highway from elsewhere.”

There are 92 COVID-positive people in Victoria, 26 of whom are in the intensive care unit and 14 of whom are ventilated.

Results were discovered after more than 42,000 COVID-19 tests, bringing the number of active cases in the state to 1,619.

Monday’s infectious disease is the highest number per day in Victoria since the second wave of the state in 2020.

Foley reiterated Prime Minister Daniel Andrews’ comments over the weekend, and the state was able to see Victoria relax its restrictions “earlier than planned” before September 23.

“The sooner we get the 70 first vaccinations, the more the public health team is about relaxing the public health order and getting the Victorian people to justify their really hard work. It gives us more confidence that we must be able to take small but important steps. The sooner we get there, the better. “

He added that the region’s Victorian state, with the exception of Shepparton and Goulburn Valley, would be gradually relaxed, but would not “snapback” the day before the Delta stock hit the state. ..