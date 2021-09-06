What’s new in NSW Covid: The state has recorded 1,281 infections and five deaths, so the number of cases can reach 2,000 per day, Premier said.New South Wales

Case number New South Wales According to modeling released by the state government, delta outbreaks can peak at 2,000 cases per day.

NSW Premier, Gladys BerejikrianThe state recorded 1,281 new locally acquired Covid cases and five deaths by 8 pm Sunday, but the peak number of cases could peak “next week or so.” Stated.

“That’s what the best modeling tells us at this stage, but I’d like to qualify it by saying that many variables are associated with that modeling,” she said.

Modeling notified by Burnet’s Lab shows that authorities expect a surge in hospitalizations until at least mid-October, with 2,200 to 3,900 people expecting to be hospitalized.

Modeling estimates that the peak demand for ICU beds is approximately 560, and that 177 people are currently receiving intensive care in New South Wales, 67 of whom require ventilation.

Berejiklian presented modeling to address the surge in hospitalization, supported NSW Health’s plans, and said he was confident in the capabilities of the system.

Susan Pearce of NSW Health said he believed that the stress on the hospital system was “abnormal” but well-equipped to handle peak outbreaks.

“Since the start of the pandemic last year, we have planned and prepared for this increase in the number of cases. This will be a very difficult and difficult time for our system when we do this. prize.

“What we are experiencing now is not normal for our community, nor is it normal for our hospital system, but we overcome this.”

“Anyone who needs ICU care during this period will get it and will continue to be served by the talented staff who work every day … At least 90% of people with Covid are cared for in the community. It’s also a very important reminder. “

The Prime Minister argued that the freedom promised when the state reached 70% and 80% double vaccination rates would not change in light of modeling showing high cases after the state reached those milestones. ..

“Obviously, when released at twice the dose of 70%, anyone who interacts is completely vaccinated,” she said.

“That greatly reduces the chances of everyone being hospitalized. What you have in front of you is what we best expect, but it’s a plan based on a national plan. One Doherty modeling … That’s why we assume people can’t enter the room if the vaccination rate is high. Hospital. “

Dr. Nhi Nguyen, a medical clinician in New South Wales, was invited by Beregikrian to discuss a state hospitalization surge plan, patients had to be moved, and hospitals entered “crisis” mode “system features.” Said that it reflects.

“When we hear that patients need to be diverted from the emergency department to another location, it’s actually a sign that the system is working. Providing the best and timely care for these patients. The system is working because it is recognized that what you do is actually a bypass of the city, not an ambulance. “