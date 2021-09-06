Florida teen says after Covid-19 sent her to ICU

This summer, a more contagious Delta variant of Covid-19 swept across the country, bringing health care workers and officials themselves. Crisis experienced Last year when the hospital struggled to handle the influx of patients.

According to data from the US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), southeastern Georgia has had the highest number of hospitalizations since the pandemic began, consistent with the peak that occurred in January.

Dr. James Black, emergency captain of Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital in Albany, Georgia, told CNN’s Amara Walker on Saturday that his hospital almost doubled the capacity of the ICU, but still faced patient overflows. Said that.

“The emergency department is full and the hospital is full,” Black said. “Whenever a patient leaves the hospital, we are waiting for him in those beds.”

In the city of Albany, located in the southwestern part of the state, Worst occurrence Of the country Covid-19 at the beginning of the pandemic. Black is “disappointed” to face a return, as hospitalizations now exceed these previous numbers and healthcare professionals are at the forefront of facing the daily risk of infection again. Said that.

“We were frustrated and a little confused, especially given what we experienced during the pandemic,” said Black, who said Georgia was below the national average in vaccination rates.

According to Georgia data, Georgia fully vaccinates 42.1% of the population. Centers for Disease Control and PreventionNationally, 53% of the population is fully vaccinated.

“I was a little surprised and disappointed by the low turnout, so we had to double our efforts to get each other back. Indeed, we wanted to not have the same discussion for 18 months. But here it seems to be in a worse overall condition than it was originally. “

The total number of hospitalizations in the United States almost tripled in July and doubled again in August. according to As for HHS data, the national number every Thursday has increased by only 2%. This can be a sign of improvement on the horizon. But this gives little relief to hotspot hospitals, seeing the ICU beds fill up.

In Hawaii, the state health department reported 13 new deaths from Covid-19 on Wednesday. This is the highest number of daily deaths in the overall pandemic. Many restrictions on public works were reinstated in August, and Governor David Ige urged out-of-state visitors not to travel to the island unless there was an urgent business.

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear will meet on Tuesday for Covid-19 to extend the state’s declared state of emergency until January 15 and consider orders from executives, agencies, and the Cabinet. Called for a special session.

“The federation is in an emergency. Delta variants are spreading at an unprecedented rate. They are affecting businesses, closing schools and, worse, causing serious illness and death,” Bescher said. Said on Saturday.

Over 102,000 people are hospitalized with Covid-19 nationwide. according to Saturday HHS data, over 25,000 in ICU.

Officials worried about Labor Day weekend

Given the recent surge, public health officials are also worried about Labor Day weekends and whether it could exacerbate the already dire situation.

On Tuesday, CDC director Dr. Rochelle Warrensky asked unvaccinated Americans not to travel on holiday weekends. Fully vaccinated people can travel with caution, but current infection rates mean that they too should take the risk of travel into account.

“We all know we are looking forward to a long weekend,” Mayor Derek Kawakami of Kauai County, Hawaii, said at a press conference on Friday. But he said healthcare professionals would not be able to celebrate “because they are busy caring for our sick people.”

“Now, what we choose to do over the next 72-96 hours is that we continue to burn the hospital system, burn out healthcare professionals, children attending school, and continue our business. Let’s move forward and coexist with Covid-19. “

“And I want everyone to have a good time and I want to see people surf and enjoy time with their families … we want to remind people But the steps to do are simple, “he said. “Wear the mask indoors and avoid large gatherings. If so, do it outdoors.”

Areas with low vaccination in California face ICU capacity issues

The San Joaquin Valley area of ​​California meets the criteria for entering the “surge protocol,” leaving less than 10% of beds with ICU staff for three consecutive days, the State Department (CDPH) announced Friday. Did.

All general acute care hospitals with ICU beds in the Sunwalkin Valley area are “clinically appropriate” and for patients in the area at the direction of state health authorities or the California Emergency Medical Services Department. You need to accept a transfer patient to find an empty bed. If available.

This is the first area in the state to create a public health order. according to CDPH. With 12 counties in the central part of the state, only 9.4% of adult ICU beds are available on Saturdays, much less than 20% available in the Southern California and San Francisco Bay Areas.

According to the department, the protocol is set to be reassessed on Thursday.

The surge in patients admitted to Covid-19 in the region Local vaccination rate It lags behind the state’s more urban coastal areas.

In many of the agriculturally active San Joaquin Valley, less than 50% of eligible residents are fully vaccinated with Covid-19, and Kings County is fully vaccinated, according to CDC data. Less than one-third.

“The state is working to increase the number of eligible Californians to be vaccinated, but measures to protect unvaccinated people at high risk of serious illness, hospitalization and death,” the CDPH said in a statement. Need to be taken. ” “This measure will prepare the state’s health care delivery system and enable it to respond appropriately.”

Vaccination of people in school is important, some states say

In states with low vaccination rates, more children need visits and hospitalizations in emergency rooms. Recent research From the CDC. And some states are working to stay ahead of the latest surge by immunizing as many qualified people as possible.

Washington in October Vaccine obligation According to State Health Minister Umair Shah on Thursday, there will be “great news” for teachers and staff in force regarding youth vaccination efforts. At least 41% of children between the ages of 12 and 15 are vaccinated, and just under half of the states between the ages of 16 and 17 are fully vaccinated.

“Schools in Washington have structures, protocols, and people for successful face-to-face education,” says Shah.

In Illinois, Governor JB Pritzkar has extended the deadline for teachers, college students and healthcare professionals to get the Covid-19 vaccine.

The state’s obligation to vaccinate at least one of these individuals, originally set to take effect on September 5, has been postponed to September 19 at the request of representatives of the medical industry and educational institutions. It has been.

“Hospitals and schools are moving forward in good faith, but this extension will better protect the most vulnerable residents and children who are not eligible for vaccination,” Pritzker said in a statement on Friday. We are ready to meet this requirement. “

Employees need one vaccination by September 19, and a second vaccination within 30 days if necessary, but for those who are not fully vaccinated, at least once a week Must be tested for Covid-19. Workers must provide proof of vaccination to their employer.

Although tax exemptions are granted to those who medically or religiously disagree with the vaccine, their employees must also undergo a weekly Covid-19 test.

