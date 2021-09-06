“Thousands of deaths per year” if health ministers’ promises are not fulfilled





If the Scottish minister acted in public, he could have avoided the deaths of thousands a year. health Major charities are proposing efforts to address the use of tobacco, alcohol, unhealthy food and drink.

Non-communicable diseases (NCD) such as heart disease, cancer, diabetes, stroke, liver disease, lung disease, etc. Scotland..

In 2020, these NCDs killed more than 40,000 people, accounting for more than 62% of all deaths. And 10 health charities blame Scotland for high levels of smoking, alcohol consumption, and obesity, which have one of the lowest healthy life expectancy in Western Europe. They have joined forces in a campaign for action, saying that one in five of these deaths can be prevented by public health actions. According to an analysis by the British Heart Foundation Scotland on statistics from the National Records of Scotland, public health interventions to reduce consumption of health-harmful products such as alcohol, tobacco and unhealthy foods prevent about 7,800 deaths each year. It is said that it was completed. Charities, including Alcohol Focus Scotland, Asthma UK, British Lung Foundation, Cancer Research UK, ASH Scotland and Obesity Action Scotland, have also said that the Scottish Government’s efforts to address all three issues have slowed since its announcement since 2018. It states that it is. “Stalled” by the Covid-19 pandemic. Today (Monday), as the week of global action on NCDs begins, a virtual event hosted by a campaign group and attended by MSPs of all parties will be held in the Scottish Parliament, calling on the Scottish Government to take action now. increase. That late commitment. The group said: “To ensure meaningful progress, we need to continue to take bold and consistent steps to address the social determinants of health and the social factors that drive the use of products that are harmful to health. The Scottish Parliament and the Scottish Government are important. Take leadership on this issue and commit to evidence-based action. ” Health and disability caused by tobacco, alcohol and obesity are estimated to burden Scottish people Economy Between £ 5.6bn and £ 9.3bn annually. Charities have then come up with a series of proposals that they say should be implemented by June 2022, including submitting a bill banning multiple purchases of junk food. They also say that the minister should review the minimum unit price of alcohol and raise it from 50p per unit to at least 65p. And they sought counseling on regulations to limit domestic advertising for e-cigarettes. Alison Douglas of Alcohol Focus Scotland said: “Health-harmful products such as alcohol, tobacco and unhealthy food and drink are the leading causes of death and health problems throughout Scotland. The Scottish government welcomes the burden posed by these products. We made promises, but these promises must now be fulfilled. Last month, according to official statistics from the Scottish National Archives, alcohol deaths in 2020 were the highest since 2008. We must now act to save, improve and relieve pressure on NHS. ” According to a Cancer Research UK study, 29% of Scottish cancer cases could be prevented by stopping the use of tobacco products, reducing national alcohol intake and lowering obesity levels. And charities say that more than half of cases of type 2 diabetes can be prevented, delayed, or ameliorated by public health interventions. In March, a Scottish Grocers’ Federation (SGF) survey found that only 24% of people agreed to restrict access to such products or information about them. The Scottish Government has set a goal of creating a “non-smoker generation” by 2034. It smokes only 5 percent of the adult population. However, Cancer Research UK has already warned that the poorest communities can miss deadlines of up to 16 years. The data show that if the current trend continues, 12% of the population will still be smoking by 2034. David McColgan of the British Heart Foundation Scotland said: Non-communicable diseases not only kill tens of thousands of people each year in Scotland, but also affect quality of life and contribute to health inequality. People in our most disadvantaged communities can be expected to live about 20 years more healthy lives than people in our most disadvantaged communities. “In this week of global action, we want politicians to promise bold action. We empower people by making healthy choices, easier choices. Need to give. Is it increasing services that help improve people’s health, or take steps to avoid tobacco, alcohol, unhealthy availability, marketing, pricing and advertising Are you Eating and drinking.. We all have to work together to confront Scotland’s biggest murderer. ” A study conducted during the Covid-19 pandemic showed that 36% of smokers smoked more during the blockade, so the call for action is getting stronger. And about 39% reported eating less healthy and discretionary foods. drink During the Covid-19 pandemic. Other studies have reported that 47% of people gained weight during the blockage. A Scottish government spokesman said: We continue to work to support individuals and communities by targeting harmful health behaviors early and providing measures to provide access to personalized treatments as needed. The emphasis is on. We plan to set a commitment to this year’s government program. ”

