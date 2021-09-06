Dr. Forch just said when he could get a booster

When coronavirus The incident that hit the United States, Dr. Anthony FauciThe president’s chief medical adviser and director of the National Institute of Infectious Diseases, has preached how to stay safe, given that the raging Delta variants are “more contagious.”Today he appeared in Face the Nation To explain why more children are hospitalized, when to get boosters, and how to be safe.Read 5 important points from the conversation and don’t miss them to ensure your own health and the health of others Certain signs that you may already have a COVID..

The proportion of children hospitalized with COVID surged five-fold from June to mid-August. “It’s very easy to understand because we’re dealing with delta variants,” Dr. Forch said. “In contrast to the alpha version, the delta version is much more contagious. It is much easier to transmit from person to person than previous variants. And so many people, including children. Infected .. More children become infected, and if they are infected based solely on the relative number of people actually hospitalized, they will meet more children in the hospital. ”

Are Delta cases more severe and more children in the hospital? “We look at it very carefully. There are some signs that delta mutants may be more severe in adults, but all the data we are currently collecting shows that delta mutants are more severe. It does not provide clear information that it is severe. Indeed, we know that more children are infected and therefore more children are hospitalized, but in fact, per child, There is not enough clear data to say that it is even more serious. “

The new Mu variant is the variant of interest. Dr. Fauci and other experts said, “We are looking at whether it will be more predominant, that is, whether the relative proportion of isolates in certain locations, including this country, will be higher.” rice field. “I don’t know for now. The Delta variant is over 99% dominant. So when you say you’re looking at the Mu variant, you don’t want it to be dominant. What’s the actual result? An unclear concern is that there are several constellations of mutations that may circumvent protection from certain antibodies, but despite taking all these variants very seriously. No, it’s not an imminent threat at this time. “

The plan was initially to allow Americans (8 months after the last dose) to be boosted on September 20th. Is it still a plan? After all, the FDA and CDC have not yet approved it. It’s still a plan “in some respects,” Dr. Forch said.Simply put, the people who got Pfizer vaccination You may be able to get boosters, but Moderna data is still under review. “It’s likely that only one of them will come out, but the other will soon follow,” Fauci said. “And the reason, as we said correctly, is that from the beginning we will do nothing without the approval of the appropriate FDA regulations.” The FDA considers: “One is safe. In other words, I almost certainly feel safe to have enough people to follow me to say it’s safe, but I have to make sure when I trade. By allowing the American people to intervene, you want to make sure you are absolutely confident, another is the immunogenicity or efficacy immunogenicity you expect to protect. The company is putting together their data. “

There is still no way to know if the vaccine protects us from Mu or other mutants. “Well, no. I don’t think there are any signs so far because we don’t have enough data,” he said. “But looking at the levels of antibodies that our vaccine provokes, especially after boosting, that is, giving either Moderna or Pfizer a third boost, for all variants we have. There is data that it is very effective. This is good news about our vaccine. We are pretty sure that if the level of antibody that the booster actually does is high enough, it will be protected from virtually all variants. So get vaccinated as soon as possible, and don’t visit any of these to protect your life and the lives of others. 35 locations most likely to be infected with COVID..