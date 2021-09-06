What you need to know about COVID-19 in Ottawa on Monday, September 6th

Recent development:

Healthcare workers in eastern Ontario are talking about demoralizing working conditions after a forced vaccine protest outside the citizens’ campus of Ottawa Hospital last week. Similar waves of protest across Canada.

The Ottawa Public Health (OPH) reported an additional 55 COVID-19 cases on Sunday. Highest daily total since early June..

Currently, 80% of eligible residents are fully vaccinated.

How many cases do you have?

As of Sunday, 28,553 Ottawa residents tested positive for COVID-19. There are 320 known active cases, 27,640 cases believed to have been resolved, and 593 people who died of the disease.

Public health officials have reported more than 51,800 COVID-19 cases in eastern Ontario and western Quebec, of which more than 50,200 have been resolved.

Elsewhere in eastern Ontario, 200 people with COVID-19 have died. In western Quebec, the death toll is 215. Two COVID-19 deaths were reported in the area in August.

Akwesasne Nearly 750 inhabitants test positive for COVID-19 and report 10 deaths between the north and the south.

Kitigan Zabi There were 34 cases and 1 death. Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory 13 people died and 1 died. Pikuwa Kanagan There was nothing.

CBC Ottawa is profiling The person who died in COVID-19 ..If you want to share The story of your loved one, please contact ..

What are the rules?

Eastern Ontario:

Ontario Step 3 of the resumption plan Stay there In the near future..That science table says More vaccinations and less contact Needed to avoid blockages this fall.

Ontario Vaccine Passport System It will start on September 22nd for many activities. You will probably need to present a paper or PDF version of your photo ID and vaccine receipt in late October until the app is ready.

Meanwhile, COVID-19 vaccine Becoming mandatory For many activities and services.

In Ontario, there is a limit to the number of people depending on the distance, and you can eat indoors.Gym, cinema And museum It can reach 50% capacity internally.

The larger general gathering limit is 25 inside and 100 outside.Those limits are Even higher for organized events..

Ontario New Semester Plan make it possible Extracurricular activities, And the mask remain mandatory, Vaccines are not..Board of education Can exceed These rules.

One LCBO customer keeps the door open for another customer at Wellington Street West in Ottawa on September 3, 2021. (Trevor Pritchard / CBC)

West Quebec

West Quebec is currently below Green zone restrictions, The lowest on the state’s four-color scale.

State physical distance length Reduced to 1 meter..

10 people are allowed to live in a private residence, 20 people are allowed outdoors, and 50 people are allowed to play sports. Organized events can be much larger.

School planning in this state Classroom bubbles are no longer included, but student classes now include masks.

Vaccine passport It is installed in spaces such as public events, bars, restaurants and gyms for people over the age of 13. The rule will not come into effect until September 15th due to the two week adjustment period.

Quebec can use the app and present paper evidence. People from outside the state You need to show paper proof. Everyone must show their ID.

what can I do?

COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection) Spreads mainly through droplets that Can hang in the air..

People can be transmitted without symptoms, Even after vaccination.. Variant of concern More contagious, Established..

this means It is important to take precautions now and in the future, Staying home when sick — Get cost support as needed — Keep your hands and surface clean, even when wearing a mask, and stay away from people you don’t live with.

Mask, preferably Fits snugly Have 3 layers, that is Required in indoor public places Ontario And Quebec Recommended in crowded outdoor areas.

vaccination Suppress spread All variants of COVID-19 Provides complete protection..There is federal guidance What vaccinated people can do In various situations.

See | Protest the “depression” of hospital staff, defenders say Protests against “demoralizing” forced immunization of medical staff, defenders say Linda Silas, chairman of the Canadian Federation of Nurses, said the protests against COVID-19 measures outside the citizens’ campus of Ottawa Hospital were frustrating for exhausted medical professionals. 1:08

Fully vaccinated Canadians and permanent residents are now Skip 14-day quarantine When returning to Canada.People must show evidence of a recent negative COVID-19 test Enter Canada by land without fines..

Fully vaccinated Americans can visit Canada No need to quarantine, Tourists from all other countries Set to allow as of Tuesday..Border with the United States Non-essential land travel remains banned At least until September 21st.

Health Canada recommends that elderly people and people with underlying illnesses help with their errands.

Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms should be quarantined, as well as anyone ordered by the public health department to do so.The length of self-isolation Quebec When Ontario..

vaccination

4 COVID-19 vaccines Considered safe and approved In Canada.three In use, When Two approved for young people Youth of 12 years old.

Canadian Vaccine Task Force Says People You can wait up to 16 weeks between the first and second doses..Due to factors, the state supplies More infectious delta variant..

That same task force says Mixing the first and second doses is safe and effective..

Ontario is giving Third dose of a particular group And Quebec Vaccine Task Force I recommend the same..

Over 3.3 million COVID-19 vaccines have been administered throughout the Ottawa-Gatineau region, with approximately 2.3 million inhabitants, including the first and second doses.

Eastern Ontario

Ontario Vaccination of people over 12 years old in 2021.. 3rd booster shot Details vary by health unit..

People can Find local appointments open online Or call 1-833-943-3900.Pharmacies continue to provide vaccines Through our own reservation system, As some family doctors do.

Community health units are flexible In larger frameworks, including around bookings, Check out their website For more information. They provide a standby list and walk-in dose in a hurry.

Campaign is changing Away from the mask clinic Go to a mobile clinic to target people who haven’t taken the first dose yet, or who can take a second dose this time.

West Quebec

Quebec Vaccination is given to people over 12 years old. Its goal is to provide Second dose after the first 4 weeks..

Qualified person You can book online or by phone Or visit one of the states Permanent and mobile walk-in clinic..

Symptoms and tests

COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection) From illness like a cold Fever, cough, Runny nose, headache, Vomiting and loss of taste Or smell..

Children are prone to nausea and rashes on the stomach.

If you have severe symptoms, call 911.

Mental health Pandemic impact, When Useful resources are available ..

Eastern Ontario:

Anyone seeking a test should make a reservation.Check Your health unit Clinic location and time.

In Ontario, we recommend that you take the test only if: Meet specific criteria, Symptoms, exposure, or have a specific job.

Wondering if the vaccine is safe? Are the side effects normal? Find these answers from real doctors in 8 different languages. Please check: https://t.co/ikXjW3ELiO @ QCHOttawa pic.twitter.com/BsOmugln7s & Mdash;@OttawaHealth

State has runny nose From a list of symptoms that require a child to stay home from school or day care.

People who are asymptomatic but are part of the state’s targeted testing strategy Can be booked at some pharmacies.. Rapid inspection It is available in several places.

Travelers in need of testing There are several local options for paying one.

Western Quebec:

Testing is highly recommended for people with symptoms and their contacts.

People can Reserve When Check the waiting time online.A few Walk-in test It is available.

If you have any questions, such as if a walk-in test is available nearby, please call 1-877-644-4545.

Indigenous people, Inuit, Metis:

Indigenous peoples, Inuit, Metis people, or anyone traveling to work in a remote indigenous community are eligible to take the exam in Ontario.

Akwesasne COVID-19 Test and Vaccine Clinic Information is provided online or at 613-575-2341. Kitigan Zibi people can call the Health Center 819-449-5593 for testing or vaccines. Email is another option For vaccine reservation.

Tests are available at Pikwàkanagàn by calling 613-625-1175.Everyone Thai Endinaga Those interested in the test can call 613-967-3603 and should see the website of the dedicated vaccine clinic.

Ottawa Inuit can call the Akausivik Inuit Family Health Team (613-740-0999) for services including testing and vaccines in Inuktitut or English on weekdays.

For more information