Battle of Covid-19 in S’pore: There are no good choices in the future, so it’s important to choose the worst choice, Health News & Top Stories.

Singapore-Singapore has recently crossed an important milestone. Over 80% of the population has been completely vaccinated.

This was a goal set by the Multi-Ministry Task Force (MTF) as a prerequisite for further deregulation as Singapore is moving towards treating Covid-19 as endemic.

Unfortunately, reaching this goal in a way that things have fallen into a pandemic does not mean the end of the pandemic’s pain.

therefore, MTF decided last week to continue monitoring the situation Instead of relaxing further.

In the last two weeks, the number of new cases infected locally has exceeded 100 and sometimes over 200 most days.

Alex Cook, Associate Professor of Research at the National University of Singapore’s Saw Swee Hook School of Public Health, said that current infection rates are 1,000 cases per day in Singapore without mitigating or tightening control. Said that cases could be seen. 2-3 weeks time.

This is mainly due to the large number of unlinked cases in the community.

Unlinked cases are of concern because they are infected from an unknown source. Therefore, 100 unrelated cases mean that there may be 100 infected people we do not know and they may still be spreading the disease to others.

As these numbers show, despite high vaccination rates and measures such as limiting the number of people allowed to eat together (5 at restaurants and 2 at hawker centers), the illness remains. It’s still spreading.

So why are high immunization rates not producing the expected results? Is there anything? Or will the world remain in constant blockage, or will it face a number of serious illnesses and deaths?

Changing landscape

The truth of the matter is that the Covid-19 landscape is not static. If the world was still facing the original virus from Wuhan in December 2019, the current vaccine would have worked well to control the disease.

However, since then, the virus has undergone thousands of mutations. The predominant strain currently circulating is the delta mutant strain. Other new strains like Lambda and Mu may emerge in the future to bring more spanners into the work.

Such mutations are something Singapore and the world have to learn to deal with.

The predominant delta variant in the world today is much more contagious than the original strain Appeared in Wuhan.

If the original virus spreads from 1 to 2.5 people on average, the Delta strain will spread to 5 or more people.

If Delta appeared a year ago, Fallout would have been catastrophic, rather than only appearing around April of this year.

According to Professor Cook, if the delta was widespread before the majority of the population was vaccinated, the number of infected people would have made a big difference.

The unvaccinated population was 5.7 million, and the original virus spread to 1,525 at the end of the month, starting with one case of each variant. In contrast, in one case of the delta variant, 366,572 people were infected.

Professor Cook said: “I’m convinced that if Delta didn’t show up, there would be few community incidents so far.”

However, deltas have emerged, and their higher transmission rates are the reason why the number of cases unrelated to infection remains high despite the measures taken.

Delta variants also increase the likelihood that people will become seriously ill.

Current vaccines are based on the original virus and are generally less effective against delta mutants.

In most studies, the efficacy of mRNA vaccines against delta ranges from 64-88%, with respect to 95% efficacy in clinical trials.

This also means that more people are more likely to suffer serious illness or death if infected.

Patients with the Delta variant were at more than twice the risk of hospitalization compared to patients with the previous Alpha variant, according to an article in The Lancet Infectious Diseases on Public Health England published on August 27.

Singapore options

Given that Delta is a major variant of the world today, what are the options open to Singapore? Do we need to relax our measures as planned, widen our borders and bring our lives 19 times closer than before Covid?

Or do we need to maintain our current measures for a few more months to vaccinate more people and give high-risk people a third vaccination to raise antibody levels?

Neither option is ideal, and both carry risks.

“This is a policy issue, not a medical issue,” said Professor Paul Tambyah, a senior infectious disease consultant at the National University Hospital (NUH).

He added that “policies that need to balance public health benefits, which are perceived as economic benefits, need to be decided by leaders based on considerations that are important to them.” ..

Nearly one in five people here has not yet been fully vaccinated. This increases the risk of infection and serious illness.

About half of them are children under the age of 12, and there are currently no approved vaccines. There is a risk of getting infected and the disease can be passed on to others, but the children themselves are much less likely to get seriously ill.

However, other unvaccinated people are at serious risk of serious illness and possibly death.

Associate Professor Hsu Li Yang, an infectious disease expert at the NUS Saw Swee Hock School of Public Health, convinces people who dislike vaccines to provide less effective but more traditional vaccines and jab them. Proposed. For example, “any vaccine is better than no vaccine”, so you can get a vaccine from China.

Another article in the Lancet Journal last Wednesday (September 1st) found that people who were completely vaccinated had a two-thirds less risk of getting infected.

Similarly, the odds of a long Covid-19 with symptoms lasting more than 28 days are more than half in fully vaccinated people.

The study found that “almost all symptoms are reported less frequently in infected and vaccinated individuals than in infected and unvaccinated individuals, with vaccinated participants in particular over the age of 60. Was likely to be completely asymptomatic. “

Therefore, vaccinated people can take important precautions against severe illness and death. This is the main purpose of vaccination.

These reports are supported by the case studies here. On Sunday, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said, “In the last 28 days, the proportion of people who have not been vaccinated (people) who have been seriously ill or died is 6.7%, while the proportion of people who have been completely vaccinated. It’s 0.9%. “

Relaxing measures and opening borders can lead to a surge in infections as barriers to the spread of the virus are removed.

Even in countries with high immunization rates, explosive cases were seen with few curbs.

It lifted the restriction when Israeli cases fell to double-digit numbers after two-thirds of the Israeli population was vaccinated.But the mask Immediately after the infection began to increase, it was imposed again.



Israel re-imposed masks when infections began to increase shortly after the restrictions were lifted. Photo: AFP

Israel is currently experiencing thousands of infections daily, after surpassing 20,000 infections last Wednesday. Israel’s population is about 50 percent larger than Singapore.

Therefore, Singapore is expected to face a surge in incidents once the measures are lifted.

However, MOH said more than 99% of fully vaccinated infected individuals are asymptomatic or have mild illness.



Vaccinated people have a considerable protective effect against severe illness and death. This is the main purpose of vaccination.Photo: ST file

After all, the spread of the disease is inevitable in the population. But this may not be a bad thing, said Professor Ooi Eng Eong, co-director of the SingHealth Duke-NUS Academic Medical Center’s Center for Virus Research and Experiment Medicine.

He states: “Then, if infected asymptomatically, it is the best thing that can happen for immunity. Then it develops an immune response against the spike gene as well as the rest of the virus.

“If you’re worried about new variants, asymptomatic infection after vaccination is the best way.”

But he admits: “It takes a lot of guts to spread the virus. Obviously, this is difficult to control and theoretically easier to conceptualize than to implement.”

The MTF is also concerned that the healthcare system will be overwhelmed, as is happening in some countries. It will lead to worse health care results.

However, Professor Dale Fisher, also a senior infectious disease consultant at NUH, said: “Singapore’s healthcare system is very strong.

“It’s always a concern, but from the perspective of affected companies and invisible loved ones, we can’t forget the price paid for ongoing restrictions.”

According to the MOH announcement on Sunday, there are 653 people with Covid-19 infection who are hospitalized, even though “most are well under surveillance.”

“Currently, there are 24 cases of serious illness requiring oxygen supplementation, and 5 in the intensive care unit (ICU) are in serious condition,” he added.

Health Minister Ong Ye Kung previously said Singapore We have secured 1,000 ICU beds for the Covid-19. Currently, only five are in use.



Singapore has reserved 1,000 ICU beds for Covid-19. Currently, only five are in use. ST photo: JASON QUAH

Open time

The government is doing its best to protect its citizens by providing free vaccinations to all. If these prove to be useful and necessary, you can add them in booster shots. MTF announced plans We provide booster shots for everyone over the age of 60.

Experts aren’t sure about the benefits of third shots for people who aren’t immunocompromised, but they’re still a viable option for those who may be at high risk.

Beyond this, there isn’t much you can do. Covid-19 stays here and we need to learn to live with it.

Professor Fisher said: “It’s time to leave the vaccine. In Singapore, there has been a remarkable effort to vaccinate more than 90% of the target population, so that it can be safely released.

“Caution is good, but we can open up faster and allow people to socialize and travel again. This is also important to the economy.”

Blocking the country has never been a long-term solution. It sacrificed the livelihoods of thousands of people, and low social interactions have hurt the mental health of many.

If you are further delayed in returning to normal life, you have little purpose.

More important is to determine what the new normal needs to be.

At a minimum, it should include protection for the vulnerable, such as hospital patients and the elderly in long-term care facilities, wearing masks in crowded public places such as MRTs and buses, and checking immigrants’ Covid-19 status.



The writer says that new usually should include wearing masks at least in crowded public places like MRT. ST photo: GIN TAY

You also need to be prepared to deal with the sudden surge in people hospitalized for illness.

With the emergence of more contagious and deadly delta variants, none of the options currently available in Singapore are ideal and none are inexpensive.

Choosing to navigate the shallows in search of a path that minimizes pain and maximizes profits is a problem.

We have to accept that death will happen-already August 15 -And a serious illness. But hope is glimpsed as the world is still looking for ways to overcome the disease by improving vaccine protection and treatment.

For now, choose the worst option and start opening.