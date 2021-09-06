Rally protests healthcare workers’ vaccination obligations

Amsterdam — Approximately 40 people attended a rally in front of the Mohawk Valley Medical Arts Building in St. Mary’s Healthcare on Sunday, and by September all hospital staff and nursing home employees were the first to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. I protested the state’s obligation to get an injection. Faced with 27 or the possibility of losing their job.

Some people at the “Stop the Mandates” rally put up signs with slogans such as “Freedom over Fear,” “No Medical Tyranny,” and “My life my choice.”

Amsterdam’s Jessica Blake and Grabbersville’s Curly Van Nostrand said they had organized a rally and circulated a petition seeking signatures from those looking for Governor Kathy Hokul.

Vannostrand said he worked as a certified nursing assistant at various medical facilities, including St. Mary’s, at various times over the last 14 years. She said she quit her job as CNA six months ago due to COVID-19 requirements.

“They are completely” gowning up “the nurses. We wear face masks, shields and gowns, and we’ve all been exposed to it, “she said. “Now we are told we have to be vaccinated. How do we move from heroes to zero in 6 months?”

Immunization requirements for state health care workers were first ordered by former Governor Andrew Cuomo on August 18, and then enforced by an emergency regulation submitted to the Secretary of State of New York on August 26. Regulations include almost all medical-related locations This includes all hospitals, geriatric homes, diagnostic and treatment centers, dental clinics, clinics, midwifery birth centers, rehabilitation clinics, home care institutions, adult care Includes facilities and hospitals.

Urgent regulations differ from Cuomo’s original obligations in that religious exemptions are not allowed. The state ministry has the authority to request vaccination records for employees of regulated medical facilities and may be fined if the entity does not comply. Vaccine obligations are also not subject to collective bargaining.

The deadlines set by the states are:

September 27 — All hospital staff and nursing home employees must receive the first dose. This includes health care workers employed in the state who do not have the option to undergo weekly inspections, which is an option offered to employees in other states.

All hospital staff and nursing home employees must receive the first dose. This includes health care workers employed in the state who do not have the option to undergo weekly inspections, which is an option offered to employees in other states. October 7 — All staff at other medical facilities should receive the first dose.

Cody Anderson, chairman of the Libertarian Party in New York, spoke at the rally. He said health care workers should not be forced to choose between vaccination and loss of employment.

“We support physical independence, not for or against the vaccine,” he said. “Many of you feel somehow about masks and vaccines, we haven’t heard that message sent. Some to help healthcare professionals who are obliged by the state of vaccines. I’ve heard that they may or may not want it for the reason. “

Christopher Kinowski of Perth said he believes the vaccine is a “poison” and does not provide 100% protection against breakthrough infections. He said he believed in those who claimed that “COVID-19 and other viruses are master plans from the Deep State.” Kinovsky revealed that the rally was political in nature.

“Today we believe we can celebrate the very exciting news, first of all that genocide maniac Andrew Cuomo is no longer governor,” he said with cheers from almost the entire rally. ..

“We’re getting worse now, she’s a woman, she’ll do more harm!” Cried a woman in the crowd.

“Yeah,” said Kinowski. “The second most exciting news of the day is: The vaccine doesn’t work. The game is over!”

Mr. Kinowski said his wife works as a hospital administrator, but did not reveal where she was. He said she refused to take the vaccine and stopped rather than being forced to take it. He said many health workers refused to do so, creating a shortage of skilled health workers.

Some people in the rally repeated the phrase “game over” with respect to data showing that vaccinated people were still infected with COVID-19, but their symptoms were less severe. There is a tendency.

None of the people at the rally who gave the speeches and interviews on this story said they worked at St. Mary’s Healthcare, but a nurse scrub and Chuck’s Bitnievsky in a U.S. Marine Corps hat. Some said they worked in other hospitals like this. Zbytniewski, who has worked as an associate nurse for 27 years, said he would allow him to be dismissed before receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.

“We had some short-term effects. The patient had myocarditis,” he said. “They continue to throw this debate.” Well, we have vaccinated millions of people. “That’s okay, but is there any guarantee that I won’t get myocarditis? Or I will not die and leave the children. You know, that’s my life. I get only one. No one is going to make a decision for me and no one should make a decision for you. “

The very rare side effects mentioned by Zbytniewsk were the subject of a review of clinical records published in the Journal of the American Medical Association on August 4. Review of data from 40 hospitals in Washington, Oregon, Montana, Los Angeles County, California Of the 2 million people who received at least one COVID-19 vaccination, 20 had inflammation of the middle layer of the heart wall “vaccine” It was shown that he had developed “related myocarditis”.

According to a JAMA review, 15 of 20 vaccine-related myocarditis were male, with a median age of 36, 4 with symptoms after the first injection, and 16 with symptoms after the second injection. Shown, 19 cases were hospitalized. However, all were discharged about two days later.

“There were no readmissions or deaths,” I read a JAMA article. “Two patients received a second vaccination after the onset of myocarditis. Neither had any exacerbation of symptoms. In the final available follow-up, 13 patients resolved symptoms and 7 people were improving. “

Zbytniewsk is skeptical of the accuracy of reporting side effects from the COVID-19 vaccine and believes it is higher and more likely to be worse than reported. He also believes that the number of deaths from COVID-19 is exaggerated. He said he volunteered to work among COVID-19 patients in St. Luke’s, but believes he has never been infected with the virus. He said his biggest concern with the COVID-19 vaccine was that no one knew the long-term effects of taking them.

Other Daily Gazette Articles:

category: Fulton Montgomery Scholarly, news