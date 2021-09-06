Physician: In my hospital, over 95% of COVID patients share one thing in common: they are not vaccinated

The conversation carries out a series of dispatches from clinicians and researchers working at the forefront of the coronavirus pandemic.you can Find all the stories here..

As emergency medical care and critical care Doctor at the University of Washington School of Medicine in SeattleSince the US pandemic began in Seattle in February 2020, the number of COVID-19 surges has been uncountable. But I feel this is different. The patient is young. They have few existing medical conditions. And in my hospital, over 95% of these inpatients share one common feature: they are not vaccinated.

I’m grateful to see the news FDA’s recent full approval for one of the COVID-19 mRNA vaccines, Science has been clear in my mind for quite some time.First mRNA vaccine Developed for almost 50 yearsIs nothing more than a scientific miracle designed for situations such as the respiratory virus pandemic. Vaccines are the most effective tool needed to prevent serious illness and hospitalization and to protect valuable medical resources.Some of my colleagues I just published my research This is exactly what it shows.

Of course, all treatments carry risks and potential side effects, but we have witnessed the world’s largest vaccine trial involving over 200 million people in the United States. Receive at least one dose..Doctors say the side effects of the vaccine Rare and generally mild, And rumors about vaccines altering DNA or Cause infertility There is no scientific basis and it is completely unfounded.

But I also sympathize with those who have been victims of disinformation. The family of a dying patient with COVID-19 repeatedly asked if it was too late to be vaccinated. Many times I had to say so. The next question is, “Is there anything else I can do?” In many cases the answer is no.

In many cases, it is exhausting and very sad to know that repeating this conversation over and over with conference call software or telephone may have prevented it, especially for unvaccinated patients. is.

I understand that not everyone sees what I see every day. There is a lot of talk about vaccine reactions, but few hear about the reality of severe COVID-19 infection. But when he closes his eyes at night, a healthy 27-year-old man, who died four weeks later, connects to a machine that tries to keep him alive and sees the young family he left behind. A 41-year-old woman became weak and permanently disabled after a long hospital stay. We see a 53-year-old farmer who is currently in need of dialysis after developing renal failure, a common complication of severe COVID-19. And countless.

“I often”99% survival rateFrom COVID-19 with or without the vaccine, but in reality, the facts are far more amazing.Almost 1 in 500 Americans Died of this disease, and for those who survived, devastation is like I’ve never seen. Lung holes, muscle wasting, and organ dysfunction occur one by one. Millions of people suffer from physical, psychological, and financial consequences that last months to years, and the costs are difficult to quantify.

Surgeons and other healthcare professionals have been wearing masks in hospitals for years to keep themselves and their patients safe during surgery. Image Bank via Ryan McBay / Getty Images

The impact on our healthcare system is also difficult to quantify. Very few people than beds and ventilators.of State of Washington, Texas When Nationwide, Experienced healthcare professionals Leave the profession in a fussIndignant at the constant onslaught and harsh working environment of sick COVID-19 patients. People such as nurses, respiratory therapists, doctors, physiotherapists, and sanitary workers work in hospitals. Hospital beds are meaningless without staff to provide care.

Due to these shortages The hospital close, And inequality and weaknesses Already stretched Medical system It is exposed. The doctor, who was revered as a “healthcare hero” just a year ago, is being bullied. Assaulted after talking about science At the school board.

I’m frustrated that more Americans didn’t choose to get vaccinated, wear masks, or take this pandemic seriously. I often wonder what would happen in 2021. For example, we have been wearing masks in hospitals for years to protect us from procedures and other respiratory viruses. The SARS-CoV-2 virus can be spread by aerosols that remain suspended in the air, and some masks have been shown to be unable to completely block these droplets. However, COVID-19 and most other respiratory viruses have also been found to spread from coughing and sneezing through large respiratory droplets that most masks block.The mask isn’t perfect, but there’s strong evidence of it They reduce transmission..

Many hospitals have reached capacity, so in the media and elsewhere Whether hospitals or healthcare professionals should prioritize NS Taking care of vaccination, Or even refuse to take care of unvaccinated individuals who develop severe COVID-19, but that is Not our way of thinking.. In medicine, especially in emergency and critical care, we often take care of people who make bad health choices. We advise, inform, hope, and push, and provide exactly the same care regardless of choice or belief.

Thin and imperfect, we do our best for everyone who needs us. However, in many places, the demand for healthcare has come to the point where it exceeds its ability to provide it. And we need help.

[Like what you’ve read? Want more? Sign up for The Conversation’s daily newsletter.]