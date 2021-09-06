Raising national insurance to fund social care “wrongly punishes” young people, Keir Starmer said.

Sir Keir Starmer Excluded labor support for controversial rise National insurance Paying for Social Care Reforms – says it will unfairly punish young people and low-income earners.

Boris Johnson And the prime minister Rishi Sunak Has shattered the final details, but the government will announce a tax increase to raise around £ 10bn a year to help “modify” the social care system.

According to reports, national insurance will increase by 1.25%, and conservatives will warn of anger about the risk of violating the 2019 Tory Manifest to avoid raising NI, income tax, or VAT.

Labor leaders also opposed the use of NI, saying it would disproportionately affect young, low-income workers.

“We need more investment in NHS and social care, but in this way, National Health simply hits low-income earners, hits young people, hits businesses,” said Sir Keir. Says.

“I don’t agree that it’s the right way. Do you accept the need for more investment? Yes, yes. Do we accept that NI is the right way to do it?” No, we don’t, “said Labor leaders. mirror..

On Sunday, Shadow Cabinet Minister Lisa Nandhi showed that Labor was ready to consider wealth tax to support payments for social care, and TUC went to capital gains tax to fill the funding shortfall. Called for a £ 17 billion increase.

Mr. Nandy supports the “wide principle” that the most people should bear the greatest burden, which means “people who make money from something other than income, that is, those who make money from assets, pay a little more.” He said he could.

Sir Kiel did not rule out the possibility of workers proposing an increase in capital gains taxes paid for social care, but said the decision would not be reached until the next labor manifesto.

The revered think tank, the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS), raises basic income tax and high-rate income tax by just under 1.5%, raising the same amount as the National Health Insurance (NIC) by 1%, and generations. Burden beyond.

Former minister Jake Berry, leader of the Tory Northern Research Group (NRG), warned of plans for older voters in wealthy southern seats.

Berry, one of the “red wall” parliamentarians holding a former Labor seat, told BBC Radio 4. today There was also the issue of intergenerational equity, as NI was not paid by retired people.

“It doesn’t seem fair to me, especially after this pandemic, where many people made great sacrifices to keep people safe, especially the youngest people, especially those at work. Then ask the people at work to pay for them, to take care of them, “he said.

House of Commons leader Jacob Riis Mogg and Secretary of State for International Trade Liz Truss are believed to be one of many ministers who are hostile to the expected rise in NI this week.

Mr. Reesemog appeared to indicate his disapproval in his column Sunday Express – Citing George Bush Sr.’s promise not to create new taxes on his successful bid to become President of the United States, he continued to raise taxes and lost the next election to Bill Clinton.

The Tory Grande also shared their disappointment with the plan. Peerlord Hammond, the prime minister from 2016 to 2019, also said he would “vote against” plans with a rise in NI.

“It must be wrong to expand the state further to protect private property by asking the poor to subsidize the rich, economically and politically,” he said. Said.

Sir Clark, the Conservative Prime Minister from 1993 to 1997, said the rise in NI was “focusing on low wages,” and former Tory Prime Minister John Major targeted workers and employers. He warned that he was “regressive” in response to the move. ..

According to government plans, lifelong contributions to care are limited to approximately £ 80,000. The Sunday Times. The announcement is scheduled for this Tuesday or Wednesday.

Later this year, an additional £ 5.5 billion was agreed to fund the NHS shortage, including to eliminate the unprocessed portion caused by Covid’s pandemic.

Meanwhile, Sir Keir said his 12-year-old son was pleased to receive a Covid jab if the vaccine was an extension of the deployment approved by the government’s chief medical adviser.

“If possible, I agree with everyone who is vaccinated,” said a Labor leader. “Therefore, if the advice is that children of that age have it, we will follow that advice.”