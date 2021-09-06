Health
Quebec COVID-19: What You Need to Know on Monday
- Quebec reported 778 new cases of COVID-19 and one new death on Sunday.
- Since the beginning of the pandemic, 392,807 people have occurred. Confirmed cases and 11,293 People are dead.
- There are 149 Inpatients (2 increase), including 56 in the intensive care unit (4 increase).
- 25,269 vaccinations A total of 12,510,832 on Saturdays reportedly administered The dose administered in Quebec.
- Eighty-seven percent of the state’s eligible population (aged 12+) is vaccinated once and 80% are vaccinated twice.
Quebec’s family doctors say they are worried about having to treat patients with potential COVID-19 symptoms now that the specialized clinics reserved for them have been closed.
As of today, the clinic will no longer have a separate COVID-19 “hot” section to isolate patients with possible viral symptoms from other patients.
Dr. Louis Godin, head of the Quebec Federation of General Practitioners, said many of his colleagues are concerned about the decision, especially because it is unclear how many cases of COVID-19 will be reported in the coming weeks. increase.
“If the number of cases of COVID-19 increases significantly, managing this situation in private clinics will become increasingly complex,” he said.
Dr. Godin said that keeping the system in place can prevent the spread of the virus, recognizing that the medical system does not have enough workers to staff in separate clinics. I added that I am doing it.
The recent daily increase in COVID-19 cases has more than doubled last month.
On Sunday, the state reported a total of 149 inpatients. This is two more than the day before.
The State Institute of Health (INESSS) predicts that numbers will continue to grow, according to the latest forecasts.
Travel ban has been lifted
Starting tomorrow, Canada will open its borders to fully vaccinated travelers from around the world who are allowed to skip the country’s 14-day quarantine requirements.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, most non-essential foreign travelers have been banned from entering Canada.
The federal government began easing the rules last month when it began allowing fully vaccinated U to enter and leave the quarantine.
Click here for vaccination passport
Quebecis are familiar with the state’s vaccination passport system as people scan the VaxiCode app to participate in a long list of businesses and non-essential activities.
A passport is required, but the strict enforcement of the new rules will not begin until September 15.
For details on how to apply your passport and where to use it, I’m going here.
See | I tested my Quebec vaccine passport on the first day.
West Island Vaccination Center Closed
As of today, the vaccination sites at Pointe-Claire’s Bob Bernie Arena and Doral de Olmo’s Civic Center are closed.
More than 150,000 vaccines have been given in these two locations, according to local health authorities.
Several vaccination sites will continue to be opened for people living in the western part of the island of Montreal. Drive-through location at Trudeau Airport, Gerry Robertson Community Center in Pierrefonds, and Darard Saint Laurent Sports Center in the Lazar district.
Top COVID-19 Story
What are the symptoms of COVID-19?
- heat.
- A new or worsening cough.
- Dyspnea.
- Sudden loss of smell without stuffy nose.
- Gastrointestinal problems (nausea, diarrhea, vomiting, etc.).
- Sore throat, runny nose, stuffy nose.
- General muscle pain.
- headache.
- Malaise.
- Decreased appetite.
If you suspect you may be infected with COVID-19, the government calls 1-877-644-4545 and asks you to schedule an appointment at the screening clinic.
To book a COVID-19 vaccine, please visit the online portal quebec.ca/covidvaccine. You can also call 1-877-644-4545.
You can find information about COVID-19 in the state here Information about the situation in Montreal here..
