Quebec COVID-19: What You Need to Know on Monday

Quebec’s family doctors say they are worried about having to treat patients with potential COVID-19 symptoms now that the specialized clinics reserved for them have been closed.

As of today, the clinic will no longer have a separate COVID-19 “hot” section to isolate patients with possible viral symptoms from other patients.

Dr. Louis Godin, head of the Quebec Federation of General Practitioners, said many of his colleagues are concerned about the decision, especially because it is unclear how many cases of COVID-19 will be reported in the coming weeks. increase.

“If the number of cases of COVID-19 increases significantly, managing this situation in private clinics will become increasingly complex,” he said.

Dr. Godin said that keeping the system in place can prevent the spread of the virus, recognizing that the medical system does not have enough workers to staff in separate clinics. I added that I am doing it.

The recent daily increase in COVID-19 cases has more than doubled last month.

On Sunday, the state reported a total of 149 inpatients. This is two more than the day before.

The State Institute of Health (INESSS) predicts that numbers will continue to grow, according to the latest forecasts.

Travel ban has been lifted

Starting tomorrow, Canada will open its borders to fully vaccinated travelers from around the world who are allowed to skip the country’s 14-day quarantine requirements.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, most non-essential foreign travelers have been banned from entering Canada.

The federal government began easing the rules last month when it began allowing fully vaccinated U to enter and leave the quarantine.

Click here for vaccination passport

Quebecis are familiar with the state’s vaccination passport system as people scan the VaxiCode app to participate in a long list of businesses and non-essential activities.

A passport is required, but the strict enforcement of the new rules will not begin until September 15.

For details on how to apply your passport and where to use it, I’m going here.

See | I tested my Quebec vaccine passport on the first day.

How does a Quebec vaccination passport actually work?We tested it Verity Stevenson heads to Montreal on the first day of new measures and has a working guide on how everything works. 2:54

West Island Vaccination Center Closed

As of today, the vaccination sites at Pointe-Claire’s Bob Bernie Arena and Doral de Olmo’s Civic Center are closed.

More than 150,000 vaccines have been given in these two locations, according to local health authorities.

Several vaccination sites will continue to be opened for people living in the western part of the island of Montreal. Drive-through location at Trudeau Airport, Gerry Robertson Community Center in Pierrefonds, and Darard Saint Laurent Sports Center in the Lazar district.

Top COVID-19 Story