What will the hospital do if the number of NSW Covid cases reaches 2,000 per day?Here’s what the modeling is about | New South Wales

Sydney’s intensive care unit is expected to be overwhelmed by November, and the government plans to install an overflow ICU bed in the operating room and abandon the existing nurse-patient ratio by that time. ..

NS New South Wales As Sydney’s delta outbreak worsens, the healthcare system is becoming more and more tense, and the model released Monday said that daily cases could exceed 2,000 in areas of concern with a surge in hospitalization. I’m predicting.

With medical professionals Sydney nurse raises concerns In recent weeks, we have not had enough trained staff to handle the expected peak of Covid hospitalization in October.

The Australian Medical Association warned that states may need to pursue more ambitious goals than double vaccinations of 80% in order to lift the strictest blockage restrictions while allowing hospitals to deal with them. ..

A New South Wales government modeling conducted by the Burnett Institute evaluated the state’s medical capabilities and how the system responds to pressure as cases increase in the coming weeks.

This is what we are telling us.

How advanced is the modeling?

There are some important caveats to modeling. First, it changes.

Professor Margaret Hellerd, who worked on modeling at Burnet’s Lab, told Guardians that the predictions made were current hospitalization rates (currently, about 11% of Covid patients require some form of hospitalization) and recent. He said it was based on a vaccine. Capture numbers. Importantly, this model assumes that the increase in vaccination is uniform across different age groups and LGA.

As new hospitalization and vaccination deployment data are entered into the model, various results will be generated and will be available in the coming weeks.

The modeling released on Monday is also based on health data up to August 23. Importantly, the number of cases and hospitalizations have increased since that date.

Does modeling consider the end of the blockage?

No. Hellard emphasized that modeling is based on “the current limits remain intact.”

“What this is trying to understand is how it will affect hospitals in New South Wales, along with restrictions on maintaining adequate immunization,” said Herard.

Modeling predicts hospitalization and peak ICU pressure in late October, premier Gladys Beregicrian already Foreseeed that restrictions could be relaxed At the same time as achieving the 70% double dose target, it is consistent with the largest expansion of the healthcare system.

How high are daily cases?

Daily case numbers are expected to peak within the LGA of concern in mid-September, after which widespread immunity from targeted vaccination campaigns is expected to ideally begin and decrease.

At its peak in mid-September, Sydney’s seven-day average of concern for LGA is projected to increase cases from 1,100 to 2,000 per day.

How many people will be hospitalized?

The peak hospitalization is expected to occur from mid-October to late October due to the delay between the peak infection in September and the time to onset of serious illness.

In the state, it is estimated that 2,200 to 3,900 people will need to be hospitalized at one time, and this figure includes both Covid and non-Covid patients.

Specifically, modeling estimates that 3,434 people will be hospitalized in New South Wales during the final week of October.

How many people receive intensive care?

According to modeling, the busiest period of the intensive care system corresponds widely to the expected hospitalization.

However, a peak of 947 ICU patients is predicted in early November for both Covid and non-Covid patients. This diagram assumes a baseline diagram of 560 Covid patients in the ICU and 387 non-Covid patients in the ICU across New South Wales.