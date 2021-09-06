Connect with us

What will the hospital do if the number of NSW Covid cases reaches 2,000 per day?Here's what the modeling is about | New South Wales

13 seconds ago

Sydney’s intensive care unit is expected to be overwhelmed by November, and the government plans to install an overflow ICU bed in the operating room and abandon the existing nurse-patient ratio by that time. ..

NS New South Wales As Sydney’s delta outbreak worsens, the healthcare system is becoming more and more tense, and the model released Monday said that daily cases could exceed 2,000 in areas of concern with a surge in hospitalization. I’m predicting.

With medical professionals Sydney nurse raises concerns In recent weeks, we have not had enough trained staff to handle the expected peak of Covid hospitalization in October.

The Australian Medical Association warned that states may need to pursue more ambitious goals than double vaccinations of 80% in order to lift the strictest blockage restrictions while allowing hospitals to deal with them. ..

A New South Wales government modeling conducted by the Burnett Institute evaluated the state’s medical capabilities and how the system responds to pressure as cases increase in the coming weeks.

This is what we are telling us.

How advanced is the modeling?

There are some important caveats to modeling. First, it changes.

Professor Margaret Hellerd, who worked on modeling at Burnet’s Lab, told Guardians that the predictions made were current hospitalization rates (currently, about 11% of Covid patients require some form of hospitalization) and recent. He said it was based on a vaccine. Capture numbers. Importantly, this model assumes that the increase in vaccination is uniform across different age groups and LGA.

As new hospitalization and vaccination deployment data are entered into the model, various results will be generated and will be available in the coming weeks.

The modeling released on Monday is also based on health data up to August 23. Importantly, the number of cases and hospitalizations have increased since that date.

Does modeling consider the end of the blockage?

No. Hellard emphasized that modeling is based on “the current limits remain intact.”

“What this is trying to understand is how it will affect hospitals in New South Wales, along with restrictions on maintaining adequate immunization,” said Herard.

Modeling predicts hospitalization and peak ICU pressure in late October, premier Gladys Beregicrian already Foreseeed that restrictions could be relaxed At the same time as achieving the 70% double dose target, it is consistent with the largest expansion of the healthcare system.

How high are daily cases?

Daily case numbers are expected to peak within the LGA of concern in mid-September, after which widespread immunity from targeted vaccination campaigns is expected to ideally begin and decrease.

At its peak in mid-September, Sydney’s seven-day average of concern for LGA is projected to increase cases from 1,100 to 2,000 per day.

NSW Covid-19 Update: According to Premier, cases peak in a few weeks, with 1,281 cases and 5 deaths – video
How many people will be hospitalized?

The peak hospitalization is expected to occur from mid-October to late October due to the delay between the peak infection in September and the time to onset of serious illness.

In the state, it is estimated that 2,200 to 3,900 people will need to be hospitalized at one time, and this figure includes both Covid and non-Covid patients.

Specifically, modeling estimates that 3,434 people will be hospitalized in New South Wales during the final week of October.

How many people receive intensive care?

According to modeling, the busiest period of the intensive care system corresponds widely to the expected hospitalization.

However, a peak of 947 ICU patients is predicted in early November for both Covid and non-Covid patients. This diagram assumes a baseline diagram of 560 Covid patients in the ICU and 387 non-Covid patients in the ICU across New South Wales.

Can NSW’s ICU deal with that many patients?

The Government of New South Wales believes it is possible, but warns that care looks unusual.

The state has repeatedly answered questions about ICU capacity in recent weeks, claiming that it can expand its ICU capacity from 500 to 2,000 ventilation beds, but government-published modeling corresponds to 1,550 ICU beds. We believe that we have the ability to rapidly increase the number of staff for this. ..

“We estimate that our surge capacity exceeds what we need,” Bellezi Klean said on Monday.

How does the hospital operate during peak case cases?

NSW health Has announced plans for how the medical network will use its resources in response to ICU pressure. It is measured across four different layers.

At level 0If there are less than 579 ICU patients in the state, only “minimal” impacts on day-to-day operations are expected. As of Monday, the ICU in New South Wales had 177 Covid patients, in addition to the assumed baseline of 387 non-Covid patients in the ICU. Modeling predicts that ICU pressure will exceed level 0 by mid-September.

ICU patients are categorized according to the level of care required and the proportion of nursing care. The NSW Health plan requires a ratio of ICU1 patients (patients who always need to be assigned at least one nurse to care for themselves) and ICU2 patients (one nurse cares for two patients). Patients who do) are distinguished. Ventilated ICU patients require at least one nurse throughout the day, and more if they need to be turned or monitored to avoid tampering with the equipment.

At level 1Expected to take effect by mid-September, with 579-790 intensive care patients in New South Wales, the ICU is approaching “maximum operational capacity” and has “moderate impact” on day-to-day operations. Specifically, the NSW guidelines recommend activating surge workforce planning at this stage. This includes transferring critically ill patients to other facilities as needed.

At this point, ICU 2 patients who require a nursing ratio of 1: 1 or higher begin to move to areas other than the intensive care unit.

Generally speaking about what staff resources and ICU care redirection look like, Dr. Nhi Nguyen, clinical director of the intensive care network NSW, has traditionally replaced some ICU patients who spend the night in intensive care. I have shown an example that may be seen in, then instead by an anesthesiologist or nurse in the operating room or recovery area.

Level 2 There are 791 to 926 ICU patients in New South Wales, and pressure is projected to reach pressure by the second or third week of October, which “has a serious impact on day-to-day operations.”

By this stage, the overall demand for critical care will exceed the operational capacity of the ICU and alternative staffing and care strategies will be implemented.

Instead of receiving treatment in the intensive care unit, patients with ICU1 and ICU2 (patients who are lower but still require significant levels of treatment) are treated in other areas of the hospital.

At this point, alternative workforce strategies include abandoning the nurse-patient ratio and moving to a “team nursing” approach.

Expected ICU pressure timeline for hospitals in New South Wales. Source: NSW Health
Expected ICU pressure timeline for hospitals in New South Wales. Source: NSW Health Photo: NSW HEALTH

Level 3 The ICU is the most serious burden when more than 926 patients receive intensive care throughout the state.

This period is expected to begin in late October and continue until mid-November, with “overwhelming impact on normal day-to-day operations” if “demand for critical care services significantly exceeds the capacity of the entire organization.” Brings.

At this point, NSW pandemic resource-based decision making becomes active. Details of this are not provided, but it is understood that this will make a decision as to which patient to provide care based on the likelihood of recovery.

Private hospitals are more dependent on ICU patients, and patient-to-staff ratios are further promoted to manage workloads.

The NSW plan also outlines “temporary hospital solutions” but does not provide details. Susan Pierce, Deputy Secretary of Health for New South Wales, said the field hospital was included in the planning exercise, “I don’t anticipate a field hospital at this stage,” but “we need to make a plan.” “. [the] Worst scenario “.

How do healthcare professionals deal with it?

Prior to the announcement of the surge program on Monday, private hospital workforce and bed numbers were already incorporated into the public Covid response, recently retired nurses were recalled, and other less qualified nurses were in the ICU. I was skilled in the work.

An ICU nurse speaking to the Guardian warned and reported that the ratio of nurses to non-Covid ICU patients was not met throughout August. Increase the dose of sedative For some patients to manage their workload.

Dr. Nguyen, who appeared in the NSW Covid update on Monday, reiterated that the NSW health system functions as a “whole unit” and is expected to move patients and staff between institutions.

However, Dr. Nguyen foresaw the workforce required to spend extra time.

“But I can’t fully emphasize how difficult and exhausting this is … you’ll hear, and you know, from the staff about having to work in a double shift. “Reflection,” she said.

“We know that some nurses and medical staff are a little uncomfortable with what they are looking for, but they are connected and supportive so that patients can continue to receive care. I’m sure there is an environment. “

Does the model predict the end of the New South Wales outbreak or how many people will die?

No. Hellerd said the predictions released by the Government of New South Wales on Monday are based on a model of the effects of vaccination.

Monday’s data do not provide predictions of death, whether Covid Zero is achievable under existing limits, and what hospitalization will be when NSW resumes.

“This is a model, and what we are offering is a prediction that may look different in the coming weeks,” says Hellard.

