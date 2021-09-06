Kidney Problems Related to “Long COVID-19”, Research Discovers





A new study published in the Journal of the American Society of Nephrology suggests that patients with COVID-19 may experience kidney problems months after recovery from the initial infection. Researchers surveyed US Department of Veterans Affairs records and found 89,216 people who were positive for COVID-19 between March 1, 2020 and March 15, 2020, and 1,726,683 who were not infected with the virus. I investigated the person. Patients with COVID-19 were tested 30 days after they were first infected with the virus. The results showed that after 30 days, many COVID-19 survivors showed an increased risk of acute renal infection and renal failure, with the risk increasing with the severity of the disease. Researchers said the country can see more COVID-19 patients with long-term symptoms. Related: “Today is Day 353”: Women take 189 tablets per week almost a year after COVID-19 diagnosis to combat symptoms “The number of people with long COVIDs who need post-COVID care is probably astounding and will put a significant burden on the already overwhelming health care system,” the study’s authors said. “The high risk of adverse renal outcomes reported in this study highlights the need for integration of renal care as a component of interdisciplinary post-acute COVID care.” However, researchers pointed out the limitations of the study, saying that the patients were mostly older white men. Meanwhile, health authorities are still studying the long-term effects of COVID-19 infection. NS Recent research Published in the medical journal The Lancet on July 15, more than 200 symptoms were found affecting 10 organ systems associated with the new coronavirus. According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, most people recover from COVID-19 after two weeks, but 3,762 respondents in the Lancet study took an average of more than 35 weeks to recover from the virus. Related: “Long COVID-19”: More than 200 virus-related symptoms found in survey Researchers have stated that fatigue is the most common symptom and can last up to 6 months in some cases. Cognitive dysfunction and post-exercise malaise (mild exacerbation of post-exercise physical or mental exercise) were also one of the most commonly observed symptoms. Eighty-eight percent of respondents reported reduced cognitive dysfunction or memory problems. According to the CDCThe most commonly reported long-term symptoms are: Malaise

Dyspnea

cough

Joint pain

Chest pain Other reported long-term symptoms include: Difficulty in thinking and concentrating (sometimes called “brain fog”)

depression

muscle pain

headache

Intermittent fever

Fast beating or throbbing heart (also known as heart palpitations) More serious long-term complications appear to be less common, but have been reported. It has been pointed out that these affect various organ systems in the body. These include: Cardiovascular: Inflammation of the heart muscle

Respiratory: Pulmonary dysfunction

Kidney: Acute kidney injury

Dermatology: Rash, hair loss

Neurological: Smell and taste problems, sleep problems, concentration problems, memory problems

Psychiatry: depression, anxiety, mood swings “Most people with COVID-19 recover and return to normal health, but some patients may have symptoms that last weeks or months after recovery from an acute illness,” the CDC said. rice field. Austin Williams contributed to this report. This story was reported by Los Angeles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.foxla.com/news/kidney-issues-linked-to-long-covid-19-study-finds The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos