Will bribes help us reach our COVID vaccine goals faster?

Australia is one of the poorest and wealthiest countries in terms of immunizing the population against COVID-19. 28.27% of the population is fully vaccinated (September 2, 2021). This is due to several factors, Including inadequate supply, Age-based eligibility barrier, When Hesitation between specific groups Of the population receiving the vaccine.

Medical experts have previously stated that for everyone over the age of 12, at least 80% must be fully vaccinated to achieve the level of herd immunity needed to control the virus. Was (here, When here). The level of coverage of the COVID-19 vaccine that countries should aim for has been the focus of public health researchers throughout the pandemic. Estimates vary, but it is clear that Australia requires very high immunization levels to avoid outbreaks and significant loss of life (here).Recent Doherty Institute Modeling Report We estimate that even very high levels of vaccine intake (80% of people over the age of 16) are likely to require additional social measures to curb the spread of the epidemic.

The National Cabinet has set a series of goals Moving the country through four stages of recovery from COVID-19. The phases are suppression (currently), migration, consolidation, and final phases. 70% of eligible Australians must be fully vaccinated to enter the transition phase. 80% must be fully vaccinated to move to the integration phase.

There may be few simple “nudges” to upset people and get vaccinated as soon as possible to reach the goals of the National Cabinet. We know that providing financial incentives can be an effective way (here, When here) Changing health-related behavior in other situations, including improving the uptake of preventive health interventions.

June 2021 Take the heartbeat of the nation A study by the Melbourne Institute asked Australians about their willingness to vaccinate.

Based on their initial response, people were divided into three groups (Table 1) with reduced levels of commitment to vaccination.

Table 1: Classification of respondents and provision of fictitious cash incentives

Respondent’s category reaction Fictitious cash incentives offered I. Promise immediate vaccination 1) I have already had at least one vaccination. 2) As a general rule, be prepared to vaccinate as soon as possible. number II.I promise vaccination, but I won’t do it right away As a general rule, you are ready to get the vaccine. 1) But now I prefer to wait. 2) But I don’t know when. Yes III.Not committed to vaccination 1) I don’t know if I will be vaccinated. 2) I don’t want to get the vaccine. Yes

Respondents classified as “II. II” were randomly offered $ 25, $ 50, and $ 100 in virtual cash. I promise vaccination, but I won’t do it right away. “Or” III. I’m not committed to vaccination “to see if their intention to” get vaccinated right away “changes.” ..

We analyzed 1101 respondents over the age of 50 from the original complete sample of 2400 respondents (representatives of all Australian residents over the age of 18). June 2021).

Figure 1: Willingness to get vaccinated

Important insights

1. Seven out of ten Australian residents over the age of 50 promised immediate vaccination.

Figure 1 (above) shows that 70% of respondents over the age of 50 are working on immediate vaccination. 48% were vaccinated at least once and 22% promised to be vaccinated as soon as possible. However, 12% promised to be vaccinated, but did not immediately. The remaining 18% were not devoted to vaccination, 8% were uncertain and 10% were reluctant. The COVID-19 vaccination currently available in Australia requires that the specified vaccine be given twice per person for maximum coverage of the virus.

2. Providing cash incentives can accelerate the deployment of vaccinations, but for men only, a minimum payment of $ 100 is required.

We looked at a group called “II”. I promise vaccination, but I won’t do it right away “(Table 1). To assess how these preferences could be altered by incentives, we asked respondents if they would like to be vaccinated as soon as possible if a virtual cash incentive was offered. These respondents were randomly offered $ 25, $ 50, and $ 100 in virtual cash. Men are willing to change their willingness to get vaccinated immediately, in response to cash incentives of all kinds (43% for men vs. 20% for women), and as payments increase (61% vs. about $ 100, about 18%). I found that I was going further. )(Figure 2).

Figure 2: Those who are vaccinated earlier if provided (aged 50 and older) Cash incentive

3. Offering cash incentives is unlikely to increase immunization rates for uncommitted people in Australia.

Finally, we looked at the group we call “III”. Not committed to vaccination “(Table 1). In addition, we asked 18% of the most hesitant respondents about vaccination if they could change their minds if they were offered a cash incentive to get vaccinated as soon as possible. These respondents were randomly offered $ 25, $ 50, and $ 100 in virtual cash. We found that the group was clearly more hesitant to vaccinate, as 96% of respondents continued to say “no” or “don’t know” about vaccination as soon as possible with any level of cash. .. Incentives (Fig. 3). This suggests that providing cash incentives alone will not be sufficient to increase the immunization rate of the Australian population.of Other analysisFor those under the age of 50 who are not dedicated to vaccination, less than 16% said they could sprout with incentives such as cash payments of the same size.

Figure 3: People who are not devoted to vaccination but who change their minds if cash incentives are provided (50+)

Our goal

For some people, cash incentives do not change their minds when they oppose vaccination. As a last resort, this is to some extent to achieve the national cabinet target of 70% vaccination rate to lift the blockade and 80% vaccination rate to ease border restrictions and other measures. It may mean that you need to comply with the laws and regulations of.

A study from May 31 to June 18, 2021 found that 70% of Australia’s adult resident population over the age of 50 had already been vaccinated with at least one COVID-19 vaccine or was vaccinated immediately. I found that I was willing to do it. .. Meanwhile, given the wave of infectious diseases currently hitting New South Wales and Victoria in August 2021, the number of vaccinations in the major affected states has increased significantly.

For those who are hesitant to get vaccinated, through incentives in the amount between $ 25 and $ 100, you can be confident that an additional 5% will be vaccinated immediately. Overall, this is already less than 80% of the population over 50 years and has been or will be vaccinated, reaching the national cabinet’s target level of vaccination. In addition, everyone between the ages of 12 and 49 must reach the same target level of complete (double) high-efficiency vaccination.

Without full voluntary compliance from all people over the age of 12, other means should be considered to reach those who are not committed to vaccination and are steadily hesitating. .. Policy makers are more likely to achieve national cabinet goals, including “carrots” (voluntary incentive payments), as well as day care, elderly care, school admission, and mandatory vaccination requirements for public transport. You may have to rely on many “sticks” (legal compliance enforcement) Participation in transportation and public events, to name a few. One option is a regular vaccine passport. Vaccinated people can enjoy daily activities such as dining at restaurants, attending concerts and traveling.Europeans do this EU Digital COVID CertificateProve that the carrier has been vaccinated, is negative for SARS-CoV-2, or has been infected and recovered in the past.

Results not achieved at least The target immunization rate of the national cabinet will be a long-term medical, social and economic turmoil in the country. High levels of avoidable morbidity and mortality can be linked to repeated cycles of outbreaks, blockades, dead cat bounces, and further outbreaks. Assuming that supplies are available and available to everyone, Australia will soon “live with” COVID-19 if everyone who can receive the vaccine medically does so altruistically. You will achieve the goals you need.

More information

Dataset: This analysis uses data from the Taking the Pulse of the Nation study, a study by the Melbourne Institute on the effects of COVID-19. The purpose of the biweekly survey is to track changes in the economic and social well-being of Australians living through the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, while adapting to various changes in federal and state government policies. The survey includes responses from 1,200 people over the age of 18. The samples are stratified by gender, age, and location to represent the Australian population. The current analysis is based on survey responses collected from Wave 34 and Wave 35 between May 31st and June 18th, 2021.

Professor John P de New is a Professor Fellow and Program Coordinator at the Institute of Applied Economics and Social Studies, University of Melbourne.

Dr. Kushneel Prakash is a researcher at the Institute of Applied Economics and Social Studies, University of Melbourne.

The statements or opinions expressed in this article reflect the views of the author and do not represent AMA’s official policy. My A Also InSight + Unless otherwise stated.