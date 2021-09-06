What the documentation says should be done by Virginia travelers traveling after Labor Day





Richmond, Virginia-When hundreds of Virginia drivers return home after traveling this worker’s day weekend, health professionals say holiday celebrations can cause a surge in COVID-19. Warns. Just last week, the United States recorded more than one million cases, the highest since January 2021. Marshall Voct, senior epidemiologist at the Virginia Department of Health, said: Dr. Peter Hotez, a pediatric professor at Baylor College of Medicine and co-director of the Texas Children’s Hospital Vaccine Development Center, explained at CBS this morning. Hotez said the risk to unvaccinated individuals and their children was particularly high. Children are now hospitalized five times more than at this time a year ago. “What we are learning now is that small children under the age of 12 who are not eligible for vaccination are infected by unvaccinated adults, that is, unvaccinated adults at home. This is because they are often reported by the Disease Control Center of unvaccinated teachers. ” “So it’s really important to get that vaccine for anyone who is eligible to get the vaccine.” When returning home from a Monday trip, Vogt said he should avoid as many people as possible and wear a mask. “For vaccinated people, it’s still okay to take precautions and travel with acceptable risks, but that’s the key to being vaccinated,” Vogt explains. bottom. He said unvaccinated travelers should be tested on their way home and that checking for symptoms remains important if they are fully vaccinated. “If you get sick, you have such symptoms, and if you think it’s too cold, you may be allergic. Instead, go ahead and take a test to make sure you’re not COVID.” Vogt says. The death toll from COVID-19 is 1,500 per day, and almost all are unvaccinated. Health officials have seen breakthrough infections from delta mutations, but breakthrough hospitalizations and deaths are extremely rare, they say.

