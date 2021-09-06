Health
According to Neil Ferguson, people can’t “force” Covid jabs for nightclubs.
A leading government scientific adviser warned the minister that “forcing” people to get Covid Jab through a vaccine passport would not be effective.
Professor Neil Ferguson, a member of Sage, said requiring people to show evidence of two doses to enter a nightclub or other large indoor venue would reduce infections in a wider population. I did.
But he said there were “questions” about the use of passports as a means of increasing vaccine intake, and that “coercion often solidifies people’s views.”
The intervention of Professor Ferguson, one of Britain’s leading scientific experts during the pandemic, will support opposition from Conservative lawmakers who warned of the plan. Scheduled to be introduced at the end of September – A violation of civil liberties.
At an online event with the Institute for Government, Professor Ferguson said there was a case of a vaccine passport for overseas travel, adding:
“By limiting admission to these venues to those who have been vaccinated twice, we can reduce the risk of infection at these venues, so it works.
“I have a few questions … whether the main goal of these measures is to encourage those who would not be vaccinated to be vaccinated, and whether it is an effective strategy. is.
“In a sense, coercion often solidifies people’s views. If someone resists vaccination, these types of measures may not be very effective in increasing vaccine intake.
“I think it’s a very difficult question when it comes to the broader social, ethical and political issues of whether we should force people to receive specific treatments.”
Professor Ferguson also has four chief medical officers in the United Kingdom. vaccination For 12 to 15 years old after the Vaccine Commission JCVI said last week I couldn’t recommend it..
He states: “I think it is in the population’s interest to vaccinate that age group. Immunizing that age group will reduce infections throughout the population and protect more vulnerable people. increase.
“In the end, I think we will eventually move to vaccinations between the ages of 12 and 15.
“I wouldn’t be surprised if the Chief Medical Officer decides to proceed with vaccination in light of these other factors. I wouldn’t be surprised if the Chief Medical Officer takes a different view. [to JCVI].. “
Professor Ferguson of Imperial College London said the UK is “on the road” to return to normal, but other sciences that will be “difficult for weeks” after the UK school returns. Repeated warnings from people.
He said he was encouraged by the “plateau tips” of the case in Scotland. In Scotland, infection more than doubled within a week of the new semester in August.
He added: “There is an increase in cases for 2-3 weeks, which can then stagnate and begin to decline. The challenge is that it can take 6-8 weeks. In that case, the number of hospitalizations per day is , Can reach levels that put a great deal of stress on the NHS and cannot be predicted at this time. “
Professor Ferguson admitted in August that 100,000 daily predictions for the third wave were wrong, but said on Monday that this was still the “worst scenario.”
He said he did not expect the cases to be so high, but added that if the UK cases reached 100,000 per day, further “course corrections” would be needed.
