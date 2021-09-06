Health experts demand “immediate termination” of the use of the parasite drug ivermectin for COVID-19

Health professionals and medical groups are pushing to eradicate the increased use of antiparasitic drugs decades ago for treatment COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection), Warns that it can cause harmful side effects and there is little evidence that it helps.

More Americans in the Fourth Wave of Infectious Diseases Looking at ivermectin, An inexpensive drug used to kill human and animal worms and other parasites.

Federal health officials said the number of prescriptions surged this summer. Worry about reported increases in overdose.. The drug was even given to prisoners in a prison in northwestern Arkansas, despite federal warnings about the use of COVID-19. Podcaster Joe Rogan, who has denied the COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday, said I was positive for the virus and was taking the drug..

Ivermectin has been promoted by Republicans, conservative talk show organizers, and some doctors, and has been amplified via social media to millions of Americans who continue to resist vaccination. .. It is also widely used in other countries such as India and Brazil.

This week, a group of top US experts for doctors and pharmacists called for an “immediate termination” of drug use outside of research.

“We warn physicians, pharmacists, and other prescribers (community-reliable healthcare professionals) about the use of ivermectin outside the scope of FDA-approved indications and guidance. I’m urging you. ” American Medical Association, American Pharmacists Association, American Health System Pharmacists Association“We strongly oppose ordering, prescribing, or dispensing ivermectin to prevent or treat COVID-19 outside of clinical trials,” he said.

Extensive research is currently underway in the United States and abroad to determine if the drug has any effect on the prevention or slowing of COVID-19.

The latest plea is followed by similar warnings from federal and state regulators tracking drug-related side effects and hospitalizations.

Louisiana and Washington issued warnings after an increase in calls to poison control centers.Some animal feed stores Lack of medicine For people who buy veterinary foam to treat COVID-19.

Randy McDonough, a pharmacist in Iowa City, Iowa, said:

Ivermectin is approved by the Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of roundworm and other small parasite infections in animals such as humans, cows, horses and dogs. Tablets are used for endoparasites and ointments are used to treat head lice and other skin infections. Generic drugs work by paralyzing the worm and killing its offspring.

The FDA has sought to condemn the online claim that animal drug versions can help fight COVID-19.

“Taking large doses of this drug is dangerous and can cause serious harm,” the FDA warned. Public advisory.. The drug can cause nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, seizures, delirium, and even death, officials said.

Dr. David Boulware of the University of Minnesota states that the side effects of this drug are mild, even twice or three times the normal human dose. However, livestock formulations may contain 1,000 times more than those that are safe for humans.

“It’s very easy to get into toxic levels,” said Bouleware, an infectious disease expert. “All these intensive doses in 2,000 pounds of horses can certainly make people sick or hospitalized for toxicity.”

Boulware states that several times a year in the United States, patients are prescribed medication more routinely when intestinal parasites work in common countries. But he and other experts are wary of an explosive increase in US ivermectin prescriptions.

By mid-August, US pharmacies had met 88,000 prescriptions per week for the drug. This is a 24-fold increase from pre-COVID levels. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.. Meanwhile, drug-related emergency calls have increased five-fold at US poison control centers, and some cases require hospitalization.

NS CDC quoted one case A photo of a man who drank injectable ivermectin for cows. He suffered from hallucinations, confusion, tremors and other side effects before being hospitalized for nine days.

The World Health Organization, the National Institutes of Health, and other medical professionals also do not recommend its use outside of carefully managed patient studies. NIH panel found “Insufficient evidence” We agree or disagree with the COVID-19 drug and demand larger, well-designed trials.

Experts said early laboratory studies showed that ivermectin slowed coronavirus replication when grown in monkey cells. However, such studies do not help measure the actual effectiveness of humans. And they mentioned other studies suggesting that drugs need to be given at levels 100 times higher than standard doses to have antiviral effects in humans.

NIH is studying drugs in large-scale trials to compare half a dozen established drugs and see if they have any effect on COVID-19.

Experts say that anyone interested in ivermectin should ask about enrollment in such studies.

“Participating in clinical trials does not harm ourselves and can help society generate the knowledge it needs to know if it works or not,” Bouleware said. I am.

