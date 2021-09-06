NHS workers, one of the UK’s largest trusts, have been told to prepare to receive the Covid booster jab starting this month.

NHS workers in one of the UK’s largest hospital trusts are said to receive Covid Booster Jab appointments in the coming weeks. Me Can be clarified.

Last week, staff at the NHS Foundation Trust at the University of Liverpool Hospital, which has 13,000 employees, received a newsletter telling them that they expect to receive a third Covid Jab with their annual influenza vaccination from early September.

It is understood that the memo titled “Covid-19 Booster and Influenza Vaccination Program” was sent to the staff of the NHS Trust, which has the 13th largest workforce among the 144 NHS Foundation Trusts in the United Kingdom.

It comes even though the booster program has not yet received official approval from the government advisory board.

The memo said the trust “we hope to start offering annual influenza vaccinations with the Covid-19 Booster Jab in early September.”

“Although the rules for social contact have been relaxed, Covid-19 still has a high rate of passing through hospitals and it is important to do everything possible to prevent the spread of the infection,” he added.

Hospital trust serves a core population of approximately 630,000 across Merseyside. We also provide professional services to the northwestern region and beyond, with over 2 million catches.

“Receiving the flu and the Covid-19 jab can protect ourselves, our patients, our colleagues and our families from illness,” he added.

NHS Trust said the location and booking time of the booster jab would be “confirmed within a few weeks” and “we hope that staff in all regions will be able to get the Covid-19 booster and the flu vaccine. .. [the] the end [of] November 2021. “

However, the Joint Committee on Immunization and Immunization (JCVI) has not yet approved it. National booster program He claimed to be waiting for data from clinical trials before making a decision.

Last week, JCVI approved a third Covid jab for people with significantly weakened immunity, including leukemia, advanced HIV, and recent organ transplants.

However, Health Minister Sajid Javid argued that the latest recommendation was “not the start of a booster program” for more people.

JCVI sources said Me On Monday, the group is still waiting for the results of a government-funded Cov-Boost study supervised by the University of Southampton Hospital before a decision is made on potential booster doses.

As part of their research, researchers are investigating the safety and side effects of various booster doses.

A spokesperson for the NHS Foundation Trust at the University of Liverpool Hospital said the newsletter was sent “to anticipate the attention of the staff of the Covid Booster Program” because the staff’s influenza vaccination program usually begins at this time. rice field.

They said the letter was based on the provisional JCVI guidance on potential booster jab programs published in June, and NHS Trust staff still receive appointment times for additional doses of the Covid vaccine. He added that he did not.

“”[They] We won’t do that until the country’s guidance is released, “said a spokesman.

A spokesperson for NHS England added that no national decisions have been made. Covid Booster Jab If you receive a green light from JCVI, it will be given with your annual flu shot.

They said the letter was not an attempt to pre-determine the decisions that JCVI might make.

It comes as JCVI faces increasing pressure to approve both the Booster Vaccine Program and the Covid Jab for Children.In fear that Britain may see an infectious disease and a resurgence of hospitalization in the winter.

Former Health Minister Jeremy Hunt told the Times last week that a successful top-up program in Israel “shows that you shouldn’t hang out to bring booster jabs to adults.”

The NHS Trust was initially told to prepare to offer an extensive booster jab program from September 6th, based on the interim advice prepared by JCVI in June.

But JCVI members said Me Last month that To ensure that unvaccinated adults receive the first and second doses, deploy a jab for children or start a booster program.

The Commission also gathered criticism from ministers last week. Refused to give go-ahead to all children over 12 years old who are given the Covid-19 vaccine, Had a big blow to the government’s attempt to fight the virus.

Professor Wei Shen Lim, chair of JCVI’s Covid-19 Immunization, said: -19 Vaccination is also low. “

He added that the only potential health benefit of providing the Covid-19 vaccine to healthy children between the ages of 12 and 15 is “slightly greater than the potential harm.”