Covid 19 Coronavirus Delta Outbreak: Middlemore Hospital Infection-Pre-Invasion Virus Testing “Impossible”

A case of Covid-19, a patient at Middlemore Hospital who shared a room with the other three, raised questions about hospital screening and testing procedures.Photo / Mike Scott

By Samantha RNZ

Covid-19 case in a patient at Middlemore Hospital Shared room with 3 other people I was asked about the screening and testing procedures for hospitalized people.

Jill Ovens, a midwifery employee representative and co-leader of Advisory Services (Meras), said anyone who goes to the hospital could be infected with Covid-19.

“I heard that patients were coming to the emergency department, who had been out in Auckland all weekend and had a minimal snuff test, but weren’t automatically tested.

“If we want to raise the test number, it seems to me that the place to start is in our ED.”

There were 20 new cases of Covid-19 reported in the community today, with far fewer tests performed yesterday, 4750, half the number performed on Saturday.

Delta “Really, really rewarding”

However, Dr. John Bonning of the Australasian College for Emergency Medicine said that testing for Covid-19 before the patient was admitted to the hospital was not an option given that it took time for the test results to be returned. Said.

He said the Delta variant remained “really, really rewarding.”

According to Bonynge, symptoms changed significantly while screening and testing patients as much as possible before admission.

“We are looking for people with illnesses like fever, pain, pain, flu, but the problem is that with the addition of headaches, abdominal pain, diarrhea, vomiting, muscle aches, respiratory symptoms, the emergency comes. Almost everyone is a department. “

Related article

According to Bonynge, gastrointestinal symptoms, headaches, and muscle aches could be even more common than respiratory symptoms.

He said the most reliable test, the polymerase chain reaction (PCR), took at least 12 hours to obtain results, and immediate rapid antigen testing was not very accurate.

“There can be no system where you can’t go to the ward until the test is negative, because you’re stuck in the emergency department. That’s our long-standing problem of people getting stuck in the emergency department forever. . “”

He said ED staff across the country were wearing PPE and on arrival patients were screened for high-risk and low-risk, or hot and cold zones.

“It’s really, really hard to get rid of these people, but we’re trying.”

Health care system under pressure

Kelly Nuk, head of the New Zealand nursing organization, said the news of the positive incident in Middlemore was uneasy for everyone involved and reflected the pressured health care system.

She said all patients should be treated as if they had Covid-19 until proven otherwise, but the hospital didn’t have the resources to do that. ..

She also knew that there was a staffing problem in the ward where the patient was.

“This kind of pressure on the health system often comes up with some failures.”

Nuk said the union wanted adequate support for nursing staff and that about 18 colleagues needed to be quarantined after the incident.

“It is anxious for patients and staff, and we hope that support will be provided to nursing and healthcare staff, patients and their families.”

She said that the chronic shortage of nurses and burnout need to be addressed appropriately to prevent mistakes and system failures from affecting patients and communities.

-RNZ