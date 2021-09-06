Two of the latest Covid-19 variants identified on both sides of the border

Eleven of the two latest Covid-19 variants of interest, Ireland..

The predominant delta variant continues to account for over 90% of cases sequenced on both sides of the border, but six cases of the Mu variant and five cases of the Lambda variant have been identified.

last month, who Due to preliminary evidence that antibodies can be avoided, Mu or B.1.621 has been added to the list of “Variants of Interest”.

Variant was first identified Columbia It spread rapidly in January and there.

However, although there are many mutations in Mu that suggest that the protection provided by the vaccine can be circumvented, to date there is little evidence that it is actually possible.

Also, at some point, it accounted for 40% of the cases sequenced in Colombia, but no Mu cases have been detected in the past month. But it has spread to 40 other countries.

4 Mu cases in the Republic, 2 Northern IrelandAccording to Gisaid, an international consortium for tracking variants.

Peru Is the country of origin of Lambda, another variant associated with the alpha variant that prevailed here earlier this year. Like other suspicious variants, Lambda (also known as C.37) has many potentially problematic mutations, including increased transmissibility and increased resistance to neutralizing antibodies. increase.

There is some evidence that lambdas can lead to more severe infections, but they do not appear to have the benefits of infection over common delta strains.

However, it was classified as a mutant strain of interest by the World Health Organization last June.

Four cases of lambda were sequenced in the republic and one in the north.

Another variant that has been in the spotlight after the South African authorities issued a warning is the C.1.2 strain.

This mutant is not very widespread, but scientists say it has mutations similar to those found in other mutants of interest.

Director, National Institute of Virology Cillian De Gascun He said the variant was worth monitoring so that he could learn more about infectivity, disease severity, or vaccine efficacy.

Amino acid changes

He said that C.1.2 had a significant number of amino acid changes in peplomer, many of which were found in other mutants, and at this point there seemed to be more mutations than expected.

So far, the virus has not met the WHO criteria for being recognized as a “variant of concern” or a “variant of interest”.

So far, no new variant shows signs of being a “fitter” as much as the highly contagious delta variant. And while a breakthrough infection is occurring, the vaccine is very protective against serious illnesses caused by all known variants.