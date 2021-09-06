San Diego County reports 697 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths





Photo courtesy Melissa Mae

According to the latest data released, San Diego County reported 697 new cases of COVID-19 with no additional deaths. According to the San Diego County Health and Welfare Department, Sunday numbers have increased the county’s cumulative total to 339,427 cases, with deaths remaining at 3,914 since the pandemic began. According to state statistics, the number of residents in the county hospitalized for the virus dropped from 660 on Saturday to 638 on Sunday. The number of COVID patients in the community intensive care unit has decreased from 176 to 172. Related: San Diego may face a “twindemic” this winter A total of 14,545 tests were reported by the county on Sunday, accounting for 6.1% of newly positive cases. The overall case rate per 100,000 inhabitants of San Diego County was 38.7 as of Wednesday, 15.2 for fully vaccinated people and 68 for fully unvaccinated San Diego. The county has been vaccinated approximately 4.56 million times, with 2.41 million people (85.9% of the county’s population) receiving at least one vaccination. The fully vaccinated county now has more than 2.11 million inhabitants, accounting for about 75.4% of the county’s eligible population. The free COVID-19 vaccine is widely available in the region. They can be found at health providers, pharmacies, community clinics, and county public health centers for people without health providers. For a list of locations and more information, please visit coronavirus-sd.com / vaccine. Efficacy of both the Pfizer and Modana COVID-19 vaccines, partly due to the termination of the mask obligation and the effects of the highly contagious delta variant, according to a letter released Wednesday by researchers at the University of California, San Diego. It decreased significantly with the passage of time. Published in the New England Journal of Medicine, this letter was written by an interdisciplinary team of UCSD physicians and public health professionals. They measured the efficacy of the COVID-19 mRNA vaccine among UCSD Health healthcare professionals. Especially at the time of the emergence of the Delta variant, and at the end of the state’s Maskmandate, fully vaccinated people were able to forget to cover their faces most of the time. The authors state that between March and June, vaccine efficacy against symptomatic infections was estimated to exceed 90%. But by July, it had dropped to about 65%. Related: Virus brings some California hospitals closer to ICU capacity Both Pfizer and Moderna vaccines were granted an emergency use authorization by the FDA in December, and vaccination of UCSD Health employees began in the same month for employees who have a direct patient-facing obligation. rice field. “The decline in efficacy is not surprising at all,” said Francesca, a professor of clinical medicine in the Department of Infectious Diseases and Global Public Health at the University of California, San Diego School of Medicine, and co-lead author of the Infection Prevention and Clinical Program Director.・ Dr. Triani said. Epidemiology at UCSD Health. “Clinical trial data suggest that reduced efficacy occurs months after complete vaccination, but our findings show that vaccine efficacy against mild symptomatic disease is significant in the face of delta mutants. It is low, indicating that it has declined 6 to 8 months after vaccination is complete, “Torriani said. Featured podcast San Diego News; When You Want It, Where You Want It. Listen to local stories about politics, education, health, the environment, borders and more. The new episode is ready on weekday mornings. Hosted by Anica Colbert and produced by PBS, San Diego, Imperial County NPR and PBS Stations. To view a PDF document Download Acrobat Reader..

