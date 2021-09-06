UK Vaccine Advisor “Acted Like a Medical Regulator” Against Covid Jab for Children | Coronavirus

According to Professor Niall Ferguson, the UK Vaccine Advisory Group acted like a medical regulator in rejecting the call to provide Covid Jab to all children aged 12 to 15 years.

Last week, the Joint Committee on Immunization and Immunization (JCVI) stated the margin of benefit for older children, just for health reasons: Was too small For the Commission to support jabs of all ages.

However, taking into account factors such as its impact on educational turmoil, the minister recommends seeking further advice, and sources may recommend vaccines for older children this week. It suggests that there is.

Ferguson, a leading epidemiologist at Imperial College London and whose initial modeling was crucial to the UK’s coronavirus response, said the UK’s chief medical officer would vaccinate healthy children between the ages of 12 and 15. He said he wouldn’t be surprised if he decided.

Talk in Online event Ferguson understands that JCVI’s advice was relatively conservative, as it was sponsored by a government laboratory and had a low risk of a condition called myocarditis that appeared to be associated with a particular Covid jab. I said there is.