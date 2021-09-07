The hospital acknowledges responsibility for the baby’s death after ignoring the mother’s concerns | NHS

The hospital acknowledged responsibility for the death of a stillborn baby three days after the mother’s complaints of water loss and severe pain were dismissed as bedwetting.

Jacob Jackson may have been born healthy, and Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital Trust (Suspension) will accept if they arrange for an early birth in October 2018, as her mother Charlotte suggested. rice field.

The incident occurred 18 months after an external review was ordered for a serious childbirth disorder in the trust. This is currently known to be the largest birth scandal in history. NHS..

On Monday, Charlotte Jackson, 29, from Bridgnorth, Shropshire, told her pregnant mother that she was ready to talk to her obstetrician until she was Princess Royal in Telford. I advised to avoid the hospital.

Jackson said: We continue to be given the same line that “lessons learned”. If the lessons had been learned, parents and babies would not have experienced this. “

She added: “I had some friends I was hoping for and asked them not to have a baby in Telford.”

Asked how the hospital could improve, she said: Every time I got into worry, I felt they were just reading from a book about what should happen. Not all women are the same. We are all individuals. “

Jackson’s fluid loss, decreased intrauterine motility, and acute abdomen when he participated in a preoperative assessment on October 31, 2018, despite being identified as a high-risk mother for type 1 diabetes. Concerns about this were not taken seriously. She was sent home and told to wait for a Caesarean section scheduled a week later.

She states: “I have type 1 diabetes, so whenever I felt pain or said I was leaking water, I had to look it up. It’s absolutely shocking that I wasn’t told to wait for a doctor. All I wanted them to do was listen. Mothers know our bodies, and we know babies. “

She added, “I was told that I probably just got the bed wet, even after I checked and reminded them that it was at high risk.”

Jacob was stillborn three days later and gave birth by emergency caesarean section, and Edwards needed a catheter for six weeks. “Mothers and babies don’t have to do this,” she said.

She added: “During pregnancy, I said it was more comfortable to go at 37 weeks. Despite my concerns about Jacob’s size, they wanted it to be 38 weeks. Make as many babies as possible a particular pregnancy I think it was just a statistic that I had to lead to and didn’t hear anything that deviated from it. “

After the trauma of Jacob’s death, she realized she was expecting again last year and avoided the hospital. Her youngest child, Ronnie Jack, was born last year at New Cross Hospital in Wolverhampton.

She said. [have] I considered giving birth to a baby in Telford again. One of the midwives said he wouldn’t take me nearby. “

Louise Burnett, CEO of Sas, said in a letter to Jackson: I understand that Jacob would have been born healthy if he had arranged the delivery early. I’m sorry to disappoint you and Jacob. “

Jackson’s lawyer, Irwin Mitchell, secured a private settlement after the trust argued on October 31 that a senior consultant should have been arranged to consider her care. The hospital said it should have performed a Caesarean section on the same day or the next day at the latest.

Last year, an interim review by a team led by midwifery expert Donna Ockenden, Revealed a series of failures in childbirth services in Sas In more than 1,800 cases between 2000 and 2019.

These include fatal resistance to performing a caesarean section, a tendency to blame the mother for the problem, failure to handle complex cases, lack of consultant supervision, and “deep concern for lack of kindness and compassion.” Was included. Sath has promised to fully implement all the recommendations.

Eleanor Giblin, a medical malpractice lawyer who led the allegations, said: The same theme of care failure was repeated in late 2018. “

She added: “The theme we saw in Charlotte’s case reflects many of the concerns outlined in Okkenden’s review, especially the failure of senior clinician involvement surrounding care. He is also reluctant to deviate from the planned caesarean section. It was a target. “