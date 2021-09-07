The number of children hospitalized at Covid continues to grow | News Extras





Trinidad and Tobago maintains less than 40% hospital occupancy in its parallel healthcare system, but the number of children admitted to Covid-19 has increased significantly. At a Covid-19 press conference hosted by the Ministry of Health on Monday, Dr. Maryam Abdool-Richards, Chief Medical Officer, said: There is a high demand for treatment in the intensive care unit. “ She said it is important to fulfill personal, social and civil responsibilities and be vaccinated, as healthcare professionals continue to play all roles. Abdul Richards, who provided the latest information on the parallel health care system, said the number of inpatients and the burden was low because the gap between the number of inpatients and the number of discharged patients was narrowing. With a parallel medical system compared to two weeks ago. “As of 8 am this morning, there are 372 people in the entire parallel healthcare system facility, 291 in the hospital and 81 in the antihypertensive facility. She also said there was a 3: 1 ratio for severely ill and severely ill patients in hospital compared to patients on recovery. “And this also emphasizes clinical severity, the degree of illness after infection with the Covid-19 virus.” The overall occupancy is 36%, and Abdool-Richards added that Trinidad has a occupancy of 35% and Tobago has a occupancy of 50%. In terms of weekly average occupancy per hospital, she is the only facility where Augustus Long Hospital consistently exceeds the 75% occupancy threshold, and Point Fortin Hospital has a slight increase in occupancy. And declared that they had moved to 76 people per person. Cent as of today. She added that all seven antihypertensive facilities were below the 75% threshold. “The ward-level occupancy was 34%, while the intensive care unit (ICU) occupancy was 76% and the highly dependent unit occupancy was 30%. “Repeat, this tends to be a trend to continue to be aware of ICU occupancy, and infection with Covid-19 risks requiring care in a highly dependent unit or intensive care unit. We emphasize that, “says Abdool. -Richards pointed out. She said these are units where the patient requires ventilation, dialysis, and other high levels of care. “As of this morning, I noticed that there were few accidents and emergencies waiting for the parallel health system to be transferred to the hospital.” Epidemiologist Dr. Avery Hind has made another call for school children to be vaccinated. “One of the things I would like to point out when a school is open and looking to vaccinate its school-aged people is to take advantage of vaccines available to school-aged people and their children’s parents. I would like to continue to encourage children to be vaccinated as soon as possible. “ Mr. Hands saw the increased interaction promised when a particular age group was fully vaccinated, and in fact some form of limited face-to-face interaction with full vaccination on board. Seeing the ability to return to action, he said he needed to take full advantage of the available vaccines, so to speak, in time to access that face-to-face option when it became available in early October. Get it as soon as possible.

