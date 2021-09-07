Covid-19 NSW: Gladys Berejiklian reveals 1220 new local infections





New South Wales is approaching its peak case after recording 1220 new Covid-19 infections on Tuesday, with a surge in cases in some areas.

New South Wales has recorded 1220 new cases of locally acquired Covid-19 and eight deaths, Prime Minister Gladys Berejiklian said.

Of the 1,220 new cases reported at 8 pm last night, 422 were in western Sydney, 392 were in southwest Sydney, 128 were in Sydney, 89 were in southeastern Sydney, 74 were in Nepian Blue Mountain, and 27. Is in western New South Wales and 20 is in northern Sydney.

But Dr. Kelly Chant, New South Wales Chief Health Officer, is worried about 22 new cases on the Central Coast. There are 97 active cases in the Municipal area of ​​the Central Coast. In that area, there are clusters around Bateau Bay and Berkeley Veil, with 23 active cases. There are 27 active cases in 2250 zip codes, including areas such as Gosford, Kariong, and Elina. “I want to call the Central Coast. The number of cases is increasing on the Central Coast, so go out and take the test,” she said. Deputy Prime Minister John Barillaro repeated her plea. “The Central Coast has seen a surge in 22 cases, calling on the community to be vigilant, tested and confirmed that vaccination rates continue to rise,” he said. NSW Health’s ongoing sewage monitoring program recently detected a fragment of the virus that causes COVID-19 at a sewage treatment plant servicing approximately 1,200 people at the gateway between Hornsby and the Central Coast in Brooklyn. .. There are currently 1151 Covid-19 cases hospitalized, 192 in the intensive care unit, 75 of whom require ventilation.

NSW Health received 28,812 COVID-19 vaccines overnight, bringing the total number of vaccines to 7,587,842. Ms. Beregikrian said that the proportion of the population receiving the first dose is now over 74 percent. She said that number is over 80 percent in some municipal areas that are considered hotspots. Chief Health Officer Kelly Chant said New South Wales could eventually reach 90% of complete vaccinations. “I think I can do it. It may be too optimistic, but I think it can,” she said. Read related topics: Sydney

