Montreal’s tourism industry pin hopes that travelers from all over the world will return on September 7.





Montreal-Tourists are back … but very slowly, says Montreal companies. They say there is a strong need for a border reopening planned on Tuesday. As of September 7, all international travelers, not just Americans, can visit Canada if they are fully vaccinated. Local merchants say the difference should be immediately noticeable in business. That’s because non-American tourists have different approaches. “U.S. visitors usually stay for 2-3 days per stay, and tourists from France usually stay for 11 days,” said Francis Bouchard of Turisme Montreal. So far in the summer of 2021, the news has been good for the industry, according to Bushar. It was a slow and steady process after last year’s economy bottomed out. “The number of visitors has doubled or tripled. [tourist] “Attractions,” he said. “I think foreign visitors will have a significant impact on the numbers here,” he said of Tuesday’s new rules. The number of tourists this year may have increased since last year, but it is still far from the record number of 11 million visitors to Montreal in 2019. Some tourists who have adventured all Canadians and Americans have said that CTVs are relatively safer than they used to be and are one of the only options given the various strict international regulations. “We think it’s safer to travel now, and we’ve taken all the right precautions to meet my parents,” said a tourist from Vancouver who was visiting the old port. explained. “Sure, we’re scared to bring something back, but it’s beautiful here,” said another family in Hamilton, Ontario. “It’s an escape and a very nice city to go to.” According to experts, Montreal is one of the safest options in North America and one of the highest immunization rates on the continent. Coupled with a vaccination passport, Mr. Bushar said it could make the city more attractive to some foreign visitors than Manhattan. With the festival going on for the fall, the next few months look particularly strong. Health experts said the risk of Montreal is also fairly low given vaccination requirements. Dr. Don Shepherd said that returning to work and returning to school is likely to result in more cases than tourism.

